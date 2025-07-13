[WT논평] Iran seriously miscalculated

President Trump’s decision to launch kinetic strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities on the heels of Israel’s extraordinarily successful military operations against the Islamic republic’s leadership, nuclear sites and military marked a turning point in a decades-old shadow war between Iran and its two archenemies.



A nuclear threshold state, Iran found itself in the crosshairs of the U.S. and Israel over its extensive ballistic missile capability, proxy terrorist network and defiant refusal to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency and negotiate on its nuclear program in good faith with the Trump administration.



Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, seriously miscalculated if he thought the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that Iran signed with Russia earlier this year (or its 25-year strategic cooperation agreement signed with China in 2021) might have deterred Israel or the U.S. from attacking after the 60 days Mr. Trump granted for nuclear negotiations.



Having destroyed Iran’s air defenses a year ago and decimated Hezbollah and Hamas, Israel left Iran few options for retaliation beyond what remains of its supply of drones and ballistic missiles.



A central tenet of Iran’s national security strategy has always been to avoid drawing the U.S. into a war, which would risk the end of the Islamic republic’s unpopular, dictatorial regime.



Rather than take on the U.S. directly, Iran has been more than willing to fight to the last Palestinian, Yemeni, Lebanese or Iraqi proxy, resulting in thousands of U.S. casualties, both civilians and soldiers.



While war rages in the Middle East and the U.S. intelligence community focuses on other high priorities, such as China, Russia and North Korea, terrorism remains the national security threat with the shortest fuse.

이란은 심각하게 오판했다 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 이스라엘이 이슬람 공화국의 지도부, 핵 시설, 군부를 상대로 대단한 군사작전을 성공시킨 바로 뒤에 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 이란의 여러 핵시설에 대한 물리적 공격을 단행하기로 결정한 조치는 수십 년에 걸친 이란과 두 최대의 적국들 사이에 벌어진 그림자 전쟁에서 전환점을 찍었다. 핵 보유 직전의 국가인 이란은 자국의 광범한 탄도미사일 역량, 앞잡이 테러 조직, 국제원자력기구(IAEA)와 협력하고 자국의 핵 계획에 관해 트럼프 행정부와 신념을 갖고 협상하는 것을 거부함으로써 미국 및 이스라엘의 조준선 속에 놓인 사실을 알았다. 이란의 최고지도자 아야톨라 알리 하메네이는 이란이 올해 초 러시아와 서명한 포괄전략협력조약이나 혹은 2021년에 중국과 서명한 25년짜리 전략협력협정이 이스라엘 혹은 미국이 트럼프가 핵 협상을 위해서 승인한 60일 뒤에 공격하는 것을 저지할 것으로 믿었다면 이는 심각한 오판이었다. 1년 전 이란의 방공망을 파괴하고 헤즈볼라 및 하마스를 심하게 약화시킨 다음 이스라엘은 드론과 탄도미사일의 남은 공급물량 이외에는 이란이 선택할 수 있는 보복수단을 별로 남겨놓지 않았다. 이란이 변함없이 지킨 국가안보전략의 중심적인 신조는 미국을 전쟁에 끌어들이는 것을 회피하는 것이었다. 미국의 전쟁 개입은 이슬람 공화국의 민심을 잃은 독재정권을 끝장낼 위험을 초래할 것이다. 이란은 미국과 직접 대결하기보다는 팔레스타인, 예멘, 레바논, 이라크의 앞잡이가 최후까지 싸우도록 하여 민간인 및 군인을 불문하고 수많은 미국인 사상자를 초래하는 방법을 기꺼이 선택했다. 중동에서 전쟁이 치열하게 전개되고 미국 정보계가 중국, 러시아, 북한 같은 다른 우선순위가 높은 대상에 초점을 맞추는 동안 테러는 도화선이 가장 짧은 국가안보의 위협으로 여전히 남아 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

