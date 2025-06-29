[WT논평] The roots of the Iran-Israel conflict

Though the Iran-Israel war began when Hamas invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, the roots of this conflict trace back much farther.



The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed, and I’m quoting from its constitution, to “jihad in the way of Allah.” The jihad began in the seventh century CE when Arab Muslim armies defeated the Byzantine Empire in the Levant and conquered Iran, a sophisticated civilization under the Sasanian Empire.



Zoroastrians, then the dominant Iranian religious group, suffered persecution, including massacres, the destruction of their temples and expulsions.



Ayatollah Khamenei disparages his country’s pre-Islamic past, including even the era of Cyrus the Great, founder of the first Persian Empire in the sixth century BCE, who liberated his Jewish subjects and enabled their return to Jerusalem. He calls the centuries before the Muslim conquests an “Age of Ignorance”



Recall that in 1979, ABC News correspondent Peter Jennings asked Ayatollah Khomeini how he felt about returning to his home country after years in exile. His answer: “Nothing. I don’t feel a thing.”



In 1980, having become the Islamic republic’s first supreme leader, the ayatollah elaborated: “We do not worship Iran. We worship Allah. For patriotism is another name for paganism. I say let this land go up in smoke, provided Islam emerges triumphant in the rest of the world.”



If you understand this, you grasp why it made no sense for President Obama, in his 2009 inaugural address, to admonish Iran’s dictator for being “on the wrong side of history” and offering to “extend a hand if you are willing to unclench your fist.”

이란·이스라엘 무력충돌의 뿌리 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 이란·이스라엘 전쟁은, 하마스가 2023년 10월7일 가자지구로부터 이스라엘을 침공했을 때 시작되었으나 이번 무력충돌의 뿌리는 훨씬 더 멀리 거슬러 올라간다. 이란 이슬람공화국은, 필자가 이란 헌법에서 인용하는 “알라의 방식에 따른 성전”에 헌신하고 있다. 이 같은 성전은 기원후 7세기에 시작되었다. 당시 아랍의 무슬림 군대가 레반트의 비잔틴제국을 패배시키고 이란을 정복했다. 당시 이란은 사산제국의 지배를 받았던 수준 높은 문명이었다. 당시 이란의 지배적인 종교집단이었던 조로아스터교는 대규모 학살과 그들의 신전 파괴 및 추방을 포함한 박해에 시달렸다. 아야톨라 하메네이는 자국의 이슬람 이전 시대를 폄하한다. 그 시대 가운데는 기원전 6세기에 페르시아 제국을 처음 세운 키루스대체조차 포함되는데 키루스는 자신의 유대인 신민들을 해방시켜 예루살렘으로 돌아갈 수 있도록 했다. 하메네이는 무슬림 정복 이전의 여러 세기를 ‘무지의 시대’라고 부른다. 1979년에 ABC 방송의 특파원 피터 제닝스가 아야톨라 호메이니에게 여러 해의 망명 뒤 귀국한 소감을 물었던 일화를 상기해 보자. 그의 대답은 다음과 같았다. “없다. 나는 아무 감회도 없다.” 1980년에 이슬람공화국의 초대 최고지도자가 된 뒤 아야톨라 호메이니는 이렇게 자세히 설명했다. “우리는 이란을 숭배하지 않는다. 우리는 알라를 숭배한다. 애국심은 이교도 신앙의 또 다른 이름이기 때문이다. 이슬람이 세계의 나머지 지역에서 승리자로 등장한다면 이 나라가 모두 불타도록 놔두겠다고 말하는 바이다.” 만약 독자가 이것을 이해한다면 독자는 오바마 대통령이 2009년 취임연설에서 이란의 독재자에게 “당신은 역사의 틀린 쪽에 서 있다”고 충고하고 “만약 당신이 주먹을 기꺼이 편다면 내가 손을 내밀겠다”고 제안한 것이 어째서 헛소리인지 이해할 것이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

