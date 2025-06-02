[WT논평] A tragedy inflicted by the CCP (2)

The Cultural Revolution: The burning of temples, the smashing of traditions and the executions of teachers were conducted not by invaders but by zealots in Mao jackets. Tiananmen Square: The massacre of Chinese youths in 1989 was not ordered by Queen Victoria. It came from the Politburo.



Today’s mass surveillance state, censorship, forced labor camps in Xinjiang and the constant purging of dissenters are modern extensions of this internal war against the Chinese people. The “Century of Humiliation” never ended; it was merely nationalized and maximized by the CCP.



The CCP understands a simple principle: It’s much easier to rule if you can keep people angry at outsiders instead of you. Thus, every failure is blamed on “foreign hostile forces.”



Economic slowdown? Western sabotage. Popular discontent? CIA plots. Hong Kong protests? American “black hand.” Uyghur resistance? Foreign infiltration.



Meanwhile, the party’s real crimes - corruption, nepotism, jailing journalists, and summary execution, land seizures, environmental disasters - are swept under the rug with the magic words “foreign threat.”



It’s an old trick, beloved by tyrants across history: Invent external enemies to justify internal oppression. The irony is breathtaking. The CCP crushes the Chinese people and then accuses the world of oppressing China.



The party claims its “primary strategic goal” is the “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.” A beautiful phrase-vague enough to mean anything, sentimental enough to discourage questions.



A rejuvenated China would be open, confident, creative and respected. The CCP’s China is paranoid, brittle, stagnant and feared.

중국공산당이 안겨준 비극 (2) 마일스 위(후버연구소 객원연구원) 문화혁명: 사원에 불을 지르고 전통을 박살 내며 교사들을 처형하는 행위가 침략자들에 의해서가 아니라 마오의 옷을 걸친 열성분자들에 의해 자행되었다. 톈안먼 광장: 1989년 중국 청년들을 대규모로 학살한 것은 빅토리아 여왕이 명령을 내린 것이 아니었다. 명령은 정치국에서 내려왔다. 오늘날의 대규모 감시 국가, 검열, 신장의 강제노동 수용소, 반대자들의 끊임없는 숙청은, 중국 국민을 상대한 이 내부의 전쟁이 현대에 들어서도 연장된 것이다. “굴욕의 세기”는 결코 끝나지 않았다. 그것은 중국공산당에 의해 단지 국유화되고 확대되었을 뿐이다. 중국공산당은 간단한 원칙을 이해하고 있다. 만약 국민이 당신 대신 외부 사람들에게 화를 내도록 할 수 있을 경우 통치가 훨씬 쉬워진다. 따라서 모든 실패의 책임은 “외국의 적대적인 세력들”에게 있다. 경제의 둔화는 어떤가. 서방의 방해 때문이다. 대중의 불만은. 미 중앙정보국의 음모 때문이다. 홍콩의 시위는. 미국의 “검은 손” 때문이다. 위구르의 저항은. 외세의 침투 때문이다. 한편 부패, 정실인사, 언론인 구금, 약식 처형, 토지 몰수, 환경 재앙 등 중국공산당의 진정한 범죄는 “외세의 위협”이란 마법의 단어로 숨긴다. 그것은 전체 역사에서 독재자들이 즐겨 사용한 낡은 속임수다. 즉 외부의 적을 날조하여 국내의 압제를 정당화한다. 역설에 숨이 막힌다. 중국공산당은 국민을 짓밟은 후 세계가 중국을 억압한다고 비난한다. 중국공산당은 자기네 “주된 전략적 목표”가 “중국의 대대적인 활기 회복”이라고 주장한다. 이 아름다운 구절은 모든 것을 의미할 정도로 충분히 애매모호하고 질문 의욕을 꺾을 정도로 충분히 감정적이다. 활기를 되찾은 중국은 개방적이고 자신감에 넘치며 창의적이고 존중받을 것이다. 중국공산당의 중국은 피해망상에 시달리고 상처받기 쉬우며 침체되고 두려움을 느낀다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

