[WT논평] Global government is dead for now

President-elect Donald Trump has ignited a worldwide revolt against the arrogance of global elites. We are entering a new era of rebellion against the self-serving, out-of-touch political machines that ignore the will of the governed.



The world is a mess. Entrenched political leaders and parties are being tumultuously evicted in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Asia. Now is the hour of the world’s discontent.



Why are the dominoes of government tumbling so suddenly? One word: Trump. The world has watched with fascination and even admiration at the peaceful citizen uprising in America. The masses around the world are screaming, ‘we want Trumpism here in our country!’



They seem to be saying, “Make Britain great again. Make Germany and Japan and South Korea and Canada great again.” The politicians, bureaucrats and elite academics are horrified.



The anger at the political class is boiling over with scalding resentment against government incompetence, fiscal mismanagement and statist directives that snatch away basic freedoms.



The masses around the world are seeing the bounce in the step in America in the wake of Mr. Trump’s election. With his message of efficiency, fairness, home rule, love of country and prosperity, his poll numbers have surged not only here but all over the world.



It’s a virtual certainty that voters everywhere are going to demand commonsense Trumpian policies in their own towns and countries. As Mr. Trump has said, all leaders should put their own country first. Global government is dead for now.



It’s a grassroots “power to the people” movement ― something liberals once believed in.

세계정부는 이제 죽었다 스티븐 무어(헤리티지 재단 연구원) 트럼프 대통령 당선인이 오만한 세계 지배 계층에 저항하는 전 세계적인 봉기를 촉발했다. 우리는 자기 이익만 도모하고 피지배자들의 의사를 무시하여 현실과 동떨어진 각종 정치 체제에 대항하는 반란의 새 시대에 들어가고 있다. 세계는 큰 혼란에 빠져 있다. 요지부동이었던 정치 지도자들과 정당들이 지금 유럽, 남아메리카, 중동, 아시아에서 요란하게 축출되고 있다. 지금은 세계적인 불만의 시대이다. 정부들은 왜 이처럼 갑자기 도미노처럼 붕괴하는가. 한마디로 트럼프 때문이다. 세계는 미국에서 벌어진 평화적인 시민의 봉기에 매료된 채 심지어 존경의 마음으로 지켜보았다. 전 세계의 일반대중은 ‘우리는 여기 우리나라에서 트럼프주의를 원한다’고 외치고 있다. 그들은 이렇게 말하는 듯이 보인다. “영국을 다시 위대하게 만들라. 독일과 일본과 한국과 캐나다를 다시 위대하게 만들라.” 정치인들과 관료들 및 엘리트 학자들은 몸서리를 치고 있다. 정부의 무능, 부실 재정 관리, 기본적인 각종 자유를 박탈하는 국가통제주의적인 명령체계에 극도로 분노한 국민의 정치계급에 대한 분노가 끓어넘치고 있다. 전 세계의 일반대중은 트럼프 당선 여파 속의 미국에 활기가 넘치는 것을 보고 있다. 그가 전하는 능률, 공정, 자치, 국가와 번영에 대한 사랑의 메시지 덕분에 그의 여론조사 지지율은 여기뿐만 아니라 전 세계에서 급격히 치솟았다. 모든 지역의 유권자들이 상식에 입각한 트럼프의 각종 정책을 자기 도시와 나라에서 요구하려 한다. 트럼프가 말한 것처럼, 모든 지도자는 자기 나라를 첫째로 삼아야 한다. 세계정부는 이제 죽었다. 그것은 진보주의자들이 과거에 신봉했던 “권력을 국민에게”라는 풀뿌리 운동이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

