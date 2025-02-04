[WT논평] To balance bilateral trade with China

Many blame tariffs imposed by Donald Trump for the rise of protectionism, but the global trading system was dysfunctional long before MAGA.



China’s mercantilism attacked the foundations of Western prosperity by threatening U.S. and European core manufacturing. Now it is formidable in electric vehicles and many other leading-edge industries.



Unfortunately, with the prosperity that approach enables, China can expand its navy, threatening to drag the Western Pacific and perhaps the whole world into war.



As importantly, by answering China’s mercantilism with only targeted tariffs and industrial policies, Washington and Brussels play on Beijing’s home court.



Autocracies can dole out subsidies, offer cheap credit through state-controlled banks and impose nontariff barriers on foreign products.



Putting a trade wall around America with across-the-board tariffs would significantly alienate the rapidly emerging Asian economic powerhouses and damage U.S. security cooperation in the Pacific to counter Chinese imperial designs.



The United States should impose a comprehensive mechanism to balance bilateral trade with China and redirect commerce to other, mostly Pacific economies.



The United States should also create a new Asian-centered multilateral mechanism by rejoining the TPP. Canada, Japan and South Korea are members, and the U.K. is negotiating membership.



This could encourage the EU to abandon its bilateral approach to the region and seek membership, inspire India to join, and together create an alternative to the WTO without China.

중국과의 쌍무무역 균형 잡기 피터 모리치(메릴랜드대 경영학 명예교수) 보호주의의 상승을 도널드 트럼프가 시행한 관세의 탓으로 돌리는 사람이 많지만 세계 무역 체제는 MAGA 즉 미국을 다시 위대하게 하는 정책이 있기 오래전에 기능을 발휘하지 못했다. 중국의 중상주의가 미국과 유럽의 핵심 제조업을 위협함으로써 서방세계가 번영하는 기반을 공격했다. 지금 중국은 전기 차량과 다수의 다른 첨단 산업 부문에서 막강한 위력을 발휘하고 있다. 불행히도 그런 접근방식이 가능하게 만든 번영으로 중국은 자국의 해군을 확장할 수 있어 서태평양과 아마도 전 세계를 전쟁으로 끌고 들어가려고 위협한다. 오로지 몇 가지 표적 관세와 산업 정책으로 중국의 중상주의에 대응함으로써 워싱턴과 브뤼셀이 베이징의 안방에서 놀아나고 있다는 사실이 중요하다. 독재국가들은 정부 보조금을 지급하고 국가가 통제하는 은행을 통해 저금리 대출을 제공하며 외국 제품에 여러 가지 비관세 장벽을 시행할 수 있다. 전반적인 관세로 미국을 무역 장벽으로 둘러싸는 조치는 급속하게 등장하는 아시아의 경제 강국들을 현저하게 소외시키고 태평양에서 중국의 제국주의적인 계획에 대항하기 위한 미국의 안보협력을 손상시킬 것이다. 미국은 중국과 쌍무무역의 균형을 잡기 위한 포괄적인 제도를 시행하고 상업 활동의 방향을 다른 경제 주체들 주로 태평양 국가들로 바꾸어야 할 것이다. 미국은 또한 환태평양 전략적 경제동반자 협정 즉 TPP에 다시 가입함으로써 아시아에 중심을 둔 새로운 다면적인 협력 체제를 만들어야 한다. 캐나다, 일본, 한국이 회원국들이며 영국이 회원국 가입을 협상 중이다. 이것은 유럽연합이 이 지역에 대한 쌍무적인 접근방식을 포기하도록 격려하고 인도가 가입하도록 고무하며 중국을 제외하고, 세계무역기구를 대신할 기구를 함께 만들 수 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

