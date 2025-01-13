[WT논평] Xi is worried about Trump’s plans (1)

The Chinese economy faces some new conditions,” Xi said, The Wall Street Journal reported, “including challenges of uncertainties in the external environment and pressure of transformation from old growth drivers into new ones.” Specifically, he referenced China’s need to shift reliance on international markets.



Yes. That’s ‘cause Trump has already put out the word he’s going to change how America does business ? more tariffs via executive order, with an immediate 10 percent smack on goods from China.



“Trump’s Tariffs Would Raise Prices, Harm U.S. Workers,” the Center for American Progress wrote. “For the U.S. and its trading partners, Trump’s tariff threats poses a slew of economic, strategic and institutional risks,” Brookings wrote.



Of note, these groups are left-of-center; that they criticize Trump’s announced tariffs ? not just on China, but on Mexico and Canada, too ? is almost as good news as the criticisms from the communists. What’s bad for far leftists is great for patriotic Americans.



And as The Associated Press wrote, “Trump’s tariffs in his first term did little to alter the economy.” The second part of that headline cautioned ? “but this time could be different.”



But the bigger takeaway from AP is that those who decry taking on China with direct hits on that country’s economy are drumming up fears that are based on false narratives.



If America wants to be the world leader, America must strike back at China’s growing might.



“Trump loved to use tariffs on foreign goods during his first presidency,” AP wrote. “But their impact was barely noticeable in the overall economy.“

시진핑은 트럼프의 계획을 걱정한다 (1) 체릴 첨리(칼럼니스트) 시진핑은 “중국 경제가, 외부 환경의 불확실성으로 인한 과제들과 구식 성장 추진 요소들이 새로운 요소들로 변화하는 데 따르는 압력 등 몇 가지 새로운 조건에 직면해 있다”고 말한 것으로 월스트리트저널은 보도했다. 특히 그는 중국이 여러 국제적인 시장에 대한 의존을 변화시키는 것이 필요하다고 언급했다. 그렇다. 미국이 사업을 하는 방식을 변화시키겠다는 말을 트럼프가 이미 한 것은 그 때문이다. 즉 행정명령을 통해서 중국산 제품에 대해 10%를 즉각 때림으로써 추가로 관세를 부과하겠다는 것이다. 미국 발전 연구소는 이렇게 썼다. “트럼프의 관세는 물가를 올리고 미국 노동자들에게 해를 끼칠 것이다.” 브루킹스 연구소는 “미국 및 미국의 무역 상대국들에 트럼프의 관세 위협은 경제적, 전략적, 제도적 면에서 수많은 위험부담을 제기할 것”이라고 썼다. 중요한 점은 이런 단체들이 좌파란 사실이다. 중국뿐 아니라 멕시코와 캐나다에도 관세를 올리겠다는 트럼프의 발표를 그들이 비판하는 것은, 공산주의자들이 하는 비판에 버금가는 좋은 소식이다. 좌파들에게 나쁜 것은 애국적인 미국인들에게는 아주 좋다. 그리고 AP통신이 쓴 바와 같이, “트럼프의 1기 재임 때 관세는 경제를 바꾸는 데 별 효과가 없었다.” 그 기사 제목의 두 번째 부분은 “그러나 이번에는 다를 가능성이 있다”고 경고했다. 그러나 AP 기사에 더 중요한 부분은, 중국과의 대결이 미국 경제에 직접적인 타격을 가한다고 매도하는 사람들은 거짓 이야기에 바탕을 둔 공포를 선동하고 있다는 지적이다. 만약 미국이 세계를 이끄는 나라가 되기를 원한다면 중국의 커지는 국력에 반격을 가할 필요가 있다. AP통신은 이렇게 썼다. “트럼프는 대통령 재임 1기 동안 외국 제품에 대한 관세 부과를 좋아했다. 그러나 부과의 충격은 경제 전반에 걸쳐 별로 눈에 띄지 않았다.” 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △put out:내놓다 △smack:때리다 △wailer:울부짖는 사람 △drum up:선전하다, 알리다 △take on:대결하다

