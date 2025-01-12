[WT논평] The U.S. and China can collaborate

There have been no meetings with North Korea for the past four years. Other national security issues have made North Korea less important.



This lack of engagement with North Korea has resulted in a mutual defense treaty with Russia and North Korea providing artillery shells, ballistic missiles and over 11,000 special forces troops to Russia for its war of aggression with Ukraine.



Hopefully, the Trump administration will again engage with North Korea to reverse these negative developments.



Taking a page from Mr. Trump’s playbook in his first term, personally engaging with Mr. Xi makes eminent sense. Mr. Trump will be able to discuss issues eroding trust between our two countries.



He will be able to get the departments of State and Defense and other government agencies to engage with China on a multitude of irritants affecting bilateral relations, including freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait and intellectual property theft.



The expectation is that Mr. Trump has already crafted a hard olicy on China, with tariffs and ensuring that the U.S. has a strong military deterrent.



A dialogue with Mr. Xi on these and other national security issues would interest both countries.



Also important will be the multitude of global issues for which the U.S. and China can collaborate, such as pandemics, climate change, artificial intelligence, the peaceful use of outer space, nuclear nonproliferation, international crime, counterterrorism and counter-narcotics.



This collaboration effectively dealt with these issues and built trust between our two countries.

미국과 중국은 협력할 수 있다 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북6자회담 특사) 지난 4년 동안 북한과의 회동이 없었다. 다른 국가 안보 현안들이 북한을 덜 중요하게 만들었다. 이러한 북한 포용의 결여가 러시아와 북한의 상호방위조약이란 결과를 빚었다. 북한은 지금 우크라이나 침공 전쟁을 돕기 위해 러시아에 포탄과 탄도미사일 및 1만1000명이 넘는 특수부대 병력을 제공하고 있다. 트럼프 행정부가 이러한 부정적인 사태 전개를 역전시키기 위해 북한을 다시 포용하는 것이 바람직하다. 대통령 재임 1기 때 트럼프의 각본에서 한 페이지를 예로 들면 개인적으로 시진핑을 포용한 조치에 일리가 있다. 트럼프는 우리 두 나라 사이의 신뢰를 약화시키는 몇몇 현안을 논의할 수 있을 것이다. 그는 국무부와 국방부 및 다른 정부 기관들을 동원하여 양국 관계에 영향을 미치는 다수의 골칫거리 현안을 놓고 중국을 포용할 수 있을 것이다. 현안 가운데는 남중국해의 자유로운 항행과 대만해협 및 지식재산 도둑질이 포함된다. 트럼프가 관세와 미국의 강력한 군사적 억지력 보유의 보장을 통한 대중국 강경 정책을 이미 수립한 것으로 예상된다. 이런 현안들과 다른 국가안보 현안들을 놓고 시진핑과 대화하는 것은 양국에 이익이 될 것이다. 전염병의 대유행과 기후변화 및 인공지능과 우주의 평화적 이용, 핵무기의 확산과 국제 범죄 및 테러방지와 마약 퇴치처럼 미국과 중국 두 나라가 상호 협력할 수 있는 다수의 다른 세계적인 현안들 또한 중요할 것이다. 양국 간의 이런 협력은 언급된 현안들을 효과적으로 처리하고 우리 두 나라 사이의 신뢰를 구축한다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △eminent:탁월한 △irritant:거슬리는 것 △deal with:다루다, 처리하다

