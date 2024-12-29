[WT논평] Putin will abandon North Korea (1)

In July, Syrian dictator Bashar Assad visited with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and no doubt was told by Mr. Putin that Moscow would protect the Assad regime. But Russia didn’t protect the Assad regime.

Russian Foreign Minister, on Dec. 7, said Hayat Tahrir al-Sham(HTS), the group that toppled the Assad regime, was a terrorist organization, while Russia’s Foreign Ministry used more diplomatic language, calling the group an “armed opposition group.”

Since 2015, Russia has been militarily supporting the Assad regime, with a naval base in Tartus and an air base in Latakia. This gave Russia a presence in the region, something Mr. Putin coveted.

It’s questionable whether HTS will permit Russia to maintain this military presence in Syria. Regardless, it’s apparent that Russia suffered a humiliating defeat in Syria and abandoned Mr. Assad.

Russia’s abandoning the Syrian dictator shouldn’t be a surprise to North Korea. In 1985, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev, inheriting a costly and eventual military defeat in Afghanistan, started to distance the Soviet Union from North Korea while moving toward formal diplomatic relations with South Korea, which were established in September 1990.

The Soviet Union’s 1961 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance with North Korea formally ended in 1995, replaced by a February 2000 treaty that emphasized trade and excluded military assistance, prominent clauses in the 1961 treaty.

The New 2024 Treaty of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership states that if either country is invaded, the other must provide military and other assistance. Indeed, the treaty immediately benefits a revanchist Russia and its war of aggression in Ukraine.

푸틴은 북한을 버릴 것이다 (1) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북 6자회담 특사) 7월에 시리아 독재자 바샤르 알아사드는 러시아 지도자 블라디미르 푸틴을 방문했으며 모스크바가 아사드 정권을 보호할 것이라는 말을 푸틴으로부터 들었으리라는 데는 의문의 여지가 없다. 그러나 러시아는 아사드 정권을 보호하지 않았다. 러시아 외무장관은, 아사드 정권을 무너뜨린 단체인 하야트타흐리르알샴(HTS)이 테러단체라고 12월7일에 말했던 데 비해 러시아 외무부는 이 단체를 “반정부 무장단체”라고 부르면서 좀 더 외교적인 언어를 사용했다. 2015년 이후 러시아는 타르투스의 해군기지와 라타키아의 공군기지를 통해서 아사드 정권을 군사적으로 지원해 왔다. 이 지원으로 러시아는, 푸틴이 탐냈던 시리아 내 주둔을 하게 되었다. 이 HTS가 러시아의 이러한 시리아 내 군사 주둔을 유지하도록 허용할 것인지 여부는 미지수다. 그와 관계없이, 러시아가 시리아에서 굴욕적인 패배를 당했고 아사드를 버렸다는 것은 분명하다. 러시아가 시리아 독재자를 버린 것에 북한은 놀랄 필요가 없다. 비용이 많이 들고 결국은 군사적으로 패배한 아프가니스탄 전쟁의 유산을 물려받았던 미하일 고르바초프 소련 대통령은 1985년 소련과 북한의 사이를 멀리하기 시작하는 한편 한국과의 외교관계 정상화 쪽으로 움직였으며 1990년 9월 양국은 외교관계를 수립했다. 소련이 1961년 북한과 맺은 우호협력상호원조조약은 1995년에 끝났고 2000년 2월의 조약으로 대체되었다. 무역을 강조했던 후자는 1961년 조약에서 중요한 조항이었던 군사지원을 뺐다. 2024년의 새 포괄전략협력조약은 만약 두 나라 중 하나가 침공을 받을 경우 다른 나라가 군사 및 여타 지원을 제공해야 한다고 선언한다. 이 조약이 우크라이나 침공전쟁을 벌이고 있는 영토회복주의적인 러시아에 즉각 이득이 된 것이 사실이다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]