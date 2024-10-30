[WT논평] A policy of “peace through strength” (3)

They also railed against NATO’s “continuous strengthening of military-security ties with Asia-Pacific countries.” That’s Mr. Xi’s way of saying: “Asia is mine!”



The Chinese Communist Party’s influence has been growing in Latin America and Africa as well. Mr. Xi’s brokering of detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia demonstrates that he’s successfully competing against the U.S. in the Middle East too.



Many members of Congress are now worried about Beijing’s behavior-its thefts of intellectual property, cyber- and balloon-enabled spying, industrial influence campaigns, unmatched military systems development, and other stratagems.



At a House hearing, Republicans and some Democrats expressed serious concern that TikTok is vacuuming up huge amounts of data on millions of Americans - data the CCP can command TikTok to hand over.



Mr. Biden seems less concerned. He said: “I don’t take China lightly, I don’t take Russia lightly, but I think we vastly exaggerate.”



Do we? Defending human rights, Mr. Biden has said, is “at the center of my administration’s foreign policy.” Has he read the report released by his State Department saying that in China “genocide and crimes against humanity” continued in 2022 “against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang”? Has he read the section on Tibet?



A front-page story in The Wall Street Journal was headlined: “China Auditions for Lead Global Role.” Readers were informed that Mr. Xi is sending a message that “China and its allies are no longer obliged to conform to a U.S.-led global order.”

“힘을 통한 평화” 정책 (3) 클리퍼드 D 메이(평화수호재단총재) 그들은 또한 “아시아태평양 국가들과 지속적인 군사·안보 관계를 강화하는” 나토를 욕한다. 그것은 시진핑의 방식으로 “아시아는 나의 것이다”라고 말하는 것이다. 중국 공산당의 영향력은 라틴아메리카와 아프리카에서도 증가해 왔다. 시진핑이 이란과 사우디아라비아 사이에서 화해를 중재한 것은 그가 중동에서도 미국에 맞서 경쟁하는 데 성공한 것을 과시한다. 미국 의회의 다수 의원은 지금 베이징의 행태를 우려하고 있다. 즉 베이징이 지식재산을 도둑질하고 사이버 및 풍선을 동원해 간첩 행위를 하며 산업계에 대한 영향력 행사 활동을 전개하고 타의 추종을 불허하는 군사체제와 여타 책략을 발전시키는 것을 우려한다. 미 하원의 한 청문회에서 공화당 의원들과 일부 민주당 의원들은 틱톡이 수백만 미국인들에 관한 엄청난 분량의 자료를 진공청소기처럼 빨아들이고 있는 사태에 대해 심각한 우려를 표시했다. 중국 공산당은 이 자료를 자기네에게 넘기라고 틱톡에 명령할 수 있다. 바이든은 걱정을 덜 하는 듯이 보인다. 그는 이렇게 말했다. “나는 중국을 가볍게 보지 않고 러시아도 가볍게 보지 않으나 우리가 엄청나게 과장하는 것으로 생각한다.” 과연 그럴까. 바이든은 이렇게 말했다. 인권을 수호하는 것은 “내 행정부 외교정책의 중심에 있다.” 중국 내에서 “신장의 대부분 무슬림 위구르족과 다른 소수 인종 및 소수파 종교 집단들의 주민에 대한 반인륜적인 종족학살 및 범죄행위가” 2022년에 계속되었다고 말한 자기 행정부가 발표한 보고서를 그는 읽었는가. 월스트리트저널의 1면 기사 제목은 다음과 같았다. “세계 지도자 역할을 위해 중국이 오디션을 보다.” “중국과 동맹국들은 미국 주도의 세계질서에 복종할 의무가 더는 없다”는 메시지를 시진핑이 보내고 있다는 것을 이 신문이 독자들에게 알려 주었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

