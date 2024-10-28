[WT논평] A policy of “peace through strength” (2)

During the Trump administration, Islamic State territories were liberated by an American-led coalition: Operation Inherent Resolve. A spokesman for OIR made clear in 2018 that “this does not mark the end of the campaign.”



“We know this enemy is as adaptive and savvy as it is cruel and evil. We will continue to support our partners and keep pressure on ISIS.”



And it has: A U.S. economy-of-force deployment in Syria, less than a thousand elite troops, enables America’s Kurdish and Arab allies to suppress the Islamic State. Abandon those allies, and the Islamic State revives.



Now, let’s connect the dots. Iran’s rulers are allied with Vladimir Putin. They’re giving him drones that he’s using to kill Ukrainians. He’s giving them cyber weapons and dangling the possibility of fighter aircraft sales.



Both Moscow and Tehran have propped up Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, helping him slaughter as many as a million of his citizens in the process.



Moscow and Tehran are also allied with ? or, more precisely, are junior partners of ? China’s supreme leader, Xi Jinping.



He’s a man with a plan to replace the post-World War II Pax Americana with a Pax Sinica ? a new world order with rules made in Beijing according to Marxist-Leninist-Maoist principles.



If Mr. Xi can bring that about, the impact on American interests, values, freedom and prosperity will be enormous.



Recently, Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin warned the U.S. to “stop undermining global strategic stability in order to maintain its own unilateral military superiority.” That’s their way of telling Americans to accept diminished status.

“힘을 통한 평화” 정책 (2) 클리퍼드 D 메이(평화수호재단총재) 트럼프 행정부 때 이슬람국가의 영토가 미군 주도 연합군의 인히어런트 리졸브 작전(OIR)으로 해방되었다. OIR의 한 대변인은 2018년 “이것은 군사작전의 끝을 나타내는 것이 아니다”라고 분명히 밝혔다. “우리는 이 적이 잔인하고 사악한 만큼 적응 능력과 요령을 갖춘 사실을 안다. 우리는 협력자들을 도와 이슬람국가에 대한 압박을 계속할 것이다.” 그리고 작전 당국은 그렇게 했다. 미국이 병력 절약적으로 시리아에 전개한 병력은 1000명 미만의 정예부대로서 미국과 동맹한 쿠르드족 및 아랍 동맹국들이 이슬람국가를 억제하는 것을 가능케 한다. 그런 동맹 세력들을 포기할 경우 이슬람국가가 되살아난다. 이제 여러 점을 연결해 보자. 이란의 통치자들은 블라디미르 푸틴과 동맹을 맺고 있다. 그들은 푸틴에게 무인기를 제공하여 푸틴은 우크라이나 사람들을 살해하는 데 그것을 사용하고 있다. 푸틴은 이란 통치자들에게 사이버 무기를 제공하고 있으며 전투기 판매 가능성을 들고 나왔다. 모스크바와 테헤란 양측은 시리아 독재자 바샤르 아사드를 지원하여 그 과정에서 아사드가 최고 100만명의 자국 시민을 학살하는 것을 도왔다. 모스크바와 테헤란은 또한 중국 최고지도자 시진핑과도 동맹을 맺고 있는데, 보다 정확히 말하면 그들은 시진핑의 하급사원이나 마찬가지다. 시진핑은 제2차 세계대전 이후 세계의 미국 지배 체제를 중국 지배 체제로 바꾸는 계획을 갖고 있다. 중국 지배 체제는 베이징이 마르크스·레닌주의 원칙에 따라 만든 규칙을 가진 새로운 세계질서이다. 만약 시진핑이 그것을 실현할 수 있게 된다면 미국의 국가 이익과 가치관, 자유 및 번영은 엄청난 타격을 받을 것이다. 최근에 시진핑과 푸틴은 “미국이 자국의 일방적 군사 우위를 유지하기 위해서 세계의 전략적 안정을 약화시키는 것을 중단하라”고 미국에 경고했다. 그것은 미국인들에게 위상의 축소를 받아들이라는 그들 식의 화법이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △adaptive:적응할 수 있는 △savvy:요령 있는, 상식 있는 △economy-of-force:병력절약 △dangle:매달리게 들다 △junior partner:하급사원 △diminished:감소된

