[WT논평] A policy of “peace through strength” (1)

A policy of “peace through strength” means doing what is necessary to instill fear in our enemies, to convince them that we have both the capability and the will to cause them serious harm.



If that deters them, armed conflicts are avoided. If not, “peace through strength” also means we have the power to defeat them decisively.



If that’s not our policy, if our enemies think we are eager to placate and appease, incapable of using force effectively or reluctant to do so, they’ll conclude we are weak. And for tyrants, weakness is blood in the water.



What brings these thoughts to mind: Recently Tehran-backed militias attacked a U.S. military outpost in Syria, killing one American contractor and wounding another, as well as wounding five U.S. service members.



This was not an isolated incident. U.S. troops in the region have come under attack from Tehran-backed groups 78 times since the beginning of 2021.



If you’re a proponent of peace through strength, the conclusion you draw is that deterrence has failed and that reestablishing deterrence must now be a top priority. Those who don’t see the situation this way are calling for a retreat from Syria ? the response Iran’s theocrats intended to elicit.



To do so would repeat the strategic error President Biden made in 2021 when he surrendered Afghanistan to the Taliban and, by extension, to al Qaeda, its ally.



President Barack Obama made the same mistake when he withdrew from Iraq in 2011, giving rise to the Islamic State, which went on to conquer 40% of Iraq and 33% of Syria, and launch terrorist attacks in the U.S., France and elsewhere.

“힘을 통한 평화” 정책 (1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(평화수호재단총재) 힘을 통한 평화” 정책은 우리가 적들에게 심각한 위해를 초래할 역량과 의지 둘 다 갖고 있다는 것을 적들에게 납득시키기 위해서 그들에게 공포심을 주입하는 데 필요한 조치를 취하는 것을 의미한다. 만약 그것이 적들을 저지할 경우 무력 충돌을 방지한다. 그렇지 않을 경우에는 “힘을 통한 평화”는 또한 우리가 적들을 결정적으로 패배시킬 힘을 갖고 있다는 것을 의미한다. 만약 그것이 우리의 정책이 아닐 경우, 우리가 무력을 효과적으로 사용할 능력이 없거나 혹은 사용을 주저하며 달래고 유화적 조치를 취하는 데 급급하다고 우리의 적들이 생각할 경우 그들은 우리가 약하다고 결론지을 것이다. 그리고 독재자들에게 약함은 상어를 부르는 물속의 피다. 이런 일련의 생각을 떠올리게 하는 것은 다음 같은 상황이다. 최근에 테헤란이 지원하는 민병대가 시리아 주둔 미군 전초기지를 공격하여 미국인 계약자 1명을 살해하고 다른 한 사람을 다치게 했을 뿐만 아니라 미군 병사 5명에게도 상처를 입혔다. 이것은 단 한 번의 사건이 아니었다. 그 지역의 미군 부대는 테헤란이 지원하는 단체들로부터 2021년 초 이후 78차례나 공격을 받았다. 만약 독자가 힘을 통한 평화의 지지자라면 당신은 억제가 실패했고 억제의 재구축이 지금 필수 최우선 과제라는 결론을 내릴 것이다. 이런 식으로 사태를 보지 않는 사람들은 시리아에서 철군할 것을 촉구하고 있다. 이는 이란의 신정통치자들이 이끌어낼 심산인 미국의 반응이다. 그렇게 하는 것은 바이든 대통령이 2021년에 범했던 전략적 실수의 되풀이가 될 것이다. 당시 아프가니스탄을 탈레반에게 내주었고 더 나아가서는 그 동맹세력인 알카에다에게 내준 것이었다. 버락 오바마 대통령은 2011년에 이라크에서 철군하여 이슬람 국가를 탄생시켰을 때 같은 실수를 했다. 이슬람 국가는 이어 이라크의 40%, 시리아의 33%를 정복하고 미국, 프랑스, 여타 지역에서 테러 공격을 시작했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]