[WT논평] This century’s axis of tyranny (3)

Mr. Putin also withdrew from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe.



The Russian president might not have planned it this way, because he clearly expected Ukraine’s government to topple quickly when his forces showed up in early 2022.



Now Mr. Putin has emerged as the midwife for this century’s axis of tyranny. Together, these four rogue states constitute a wickedly challenging and exponentially growing threat to U.S. national security.



They may be long-term strategic rivals, but their partnership will endure for at least as long as Mr. Putin is trapped in his losing war in Ukraine.



And that’s just one more reason why it’s imperative that Ukraine get all the support it needs to defeat Russia. China, Iran and North Korea need to swallow some serious buyer’s remorse over their decision to take up with Russia.



NATO, under U.S. leadership, must ensure Ukraine triumphs and recovers all the territory Russia illegally annexed by force. The U.S. is spending a tiny fraction (roughly 5%) of its defense budget in an effort to cut the Russian army down to size.



Ukraine is on the front lines defending Europe and the rights of free people everywhere. The Biden administration can thank Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his courageous nation for awakening the West and NATO from their post-Cold War slumber.



But let’s also be clear about the horrific consequences to the global economy and our national security if we fail to take advantage of this last best chance to defeat the Kremlin and break apart this century’s axis of tyranny.

