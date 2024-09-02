[WT논평] This century’s axis of tyranny (2)

Russia is reportedly on the verge of sending its sophisticated SA-22 air defense system to Hezbollah, Iran’s proxy terrorist group in Lebanon, and has reportedly provided Iran with advanced military equipment, including helicopters and air defense.



Iranian pilots have been training on the Russia Sukhoi Su-35 fighter jet, in anticipation of receiving the aircraft. Russia and Iran have also discussed producing drones together at sites inside Russia.



Demonstrating his deepening alliance with the Hermit Kingdom, Mr. Putin held a summit with Kim Jong Un in Russia’s far east in September.



Rather than reprise the moderately productive role Russia played in the now-defunct Six-Party Talks, Russia today is actively helping Pyongyang evade sanctions and providing Mr. Kim’s military with dual-use satellite technology that could speed up the development of more long-range nuclear weapons capable of hitting the U.S.



In March, Chinese President Xi Jinping also made a highly productive visit to Russia designed to ensure continued access to cheap Russian oil and gas, support for China’s aggressive military provocations against Taiwan, and diplomatic backup for the preposterous claim that Beijing is a “near Arctic state,” with a legitimate say in what happens at the frozen top of the world.



With Mr. Putin in a weakened state, Moscow has also accepted without protest or counteraction China’s steady economic and military encroachment on Russia’s traditional sphere of influence in Central Asia.



Mr. Putin has also undermined global security by pulling Russia out of international nuclear arms control agreements, including the New START pact and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

