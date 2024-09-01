[WT논평] This century’s axis of tyranny (1)

The great Prussian general and military strategist Carl von Clausewitz once described war as “the realm of uncertainty” where “chance makes everything more uncertain and interferes with the course of events.”



Wars invariably bring unintended and unexpected consequences. The U.S. and the Soviet Union emerged from the ashes of the Second World War as global superpowers. Just a few decades later, Leonid Brezhnev’s fateful decision to invade and occupy Afghanistan represented one of the last nails in the Soviet Union’s coffin.



And so it is for KGB operative-turned-President Vladimir Putin, whose barbaric and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created a seismic shift in the balance of power between the world’s democracies and dictatorships.



The Kremlin is now deeply aligned with and dependent on a troika of dictatorships ― China, Iran and North Korea ― that are all hostile to the U.S. and our allies. The Russian war machine is in desperate need of drones from Iran, artillery shells from North Korea and buyers from China for its oil and natural gas reserves.



Mr. Putin’s shaky hold on power, more precarious than ever because of his failed gamble in Ukraine, has handed China, Iran and North Korea new leverage to demand more concessions from the Kremlin in exchange for their support. “Free cheese,” as the Russians are fond of saying, “can only be found in a mousetrap.”



Last month, Russia did Iran’s bidding by extending diplomatic status to Hamas senior leader Mousa Abu Marzouk, who joined a delegation headed by Iran’s deputy foreign minister for a state visit to Moscow.

금세기 독재의 축 (1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(칼럼니스트) 프러시아의 위대한 장군이자 군사 전략가인 카를 폰 클라우제비츠는 전쟁을 “우연이 모든 것을 더욱 불확실하게 만들고 사태의 진로에 간섭하는 불확실성의 영역”이라고 과거에 설명한 바 있다. 전쟁은 의도하지 않았고 예상하지 않았던 각종 결과를 한결같이 초래한다. 미국과 구소련은 제2차 세계대전의 잿더미에서 세계적인 초강대국들로 등장했다. 불과 몇 십 년 뒤 아프가니스탄을 침공하여 점령하겠다는 레오니트 브레즈네프의 불운한 결정은 구소련의 관에 박은 마지막 못들 가운데 하나에 해당한다. 그리고 KGB의 공작원에서 대통령으로 변신한 블라디미르 푸틴의 경우도 마찬가지다. 그가 우크라이나를 상대로 벌인 야만적이고 이유 없는 전쟁은 세계의 민주주의 국가들과 독재국가들 사이의 세력 균형에 엄청난 변동을 초래했다. 크레믈은 지금 삼두체제 독재국가들인 중국, 이란, 북한과 깊은 동맹관계를 맺어 의존하고 있는데 이들은 모두 미국 및 그 동맹국들에 적대적이다. 러시아의 전쟁 기계는 이란의 무인항공기와 북한의 대포 및 포탄 그리고 자국에 매장된 석유와 천연가스를 사 가는 중국의 구매자들이 절실하게 필요하다. 푸틴의 불안정한 권력 장악은 우크라이나에서 실패한 그의 도박으로 인해서 그 어느 때보다 흔들리고 있는데 이런 상황은 자기네 지원에 대한 대가로 크레믈로부터 더 많은 양보를 요구하는 새로운 영향력 행사 수단을 중국, 이란, 북한에 제공했다. 지난달 러시아는 하마스의 고위 지도자 무사 아부 마르주크에게 외교 지위를 확대함으로써 이란의 요구를 들어주었다. 후자는 모스크바를 공식 방문한 이란 외무차관이 단장을 맡은 대표단에 참여했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △chance:운, 기회 △fateful:운명적인 △seismic:엄청난, 지진의 △troika:3개국 △do one’s bidding:∼의 명령에 따르다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]