[WT논평] Russia is using North Korea as a pawn

The mutual defense pact that Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed on June 19 was a victory for Mr. Putin and a major component of his strategy for Eurasia.



A heavily sanctioned Russia, bogged down in its war in Ukraine, viewed North Korea as a potential ally and supplier of weapons.



North Korea’s new strategic partnership with Russia is a game-changer for the Korean Peninsula, Northeast Asia and the U.S. An emboldened North Korea will get Russia’s sophisticated technical assistance for its nuclear, ballistic missile and satellite programs.



Indeed, this new alliance with Russia must concern South Korea. Mr. Putin obviously calculated that it was in Russia’s interest to foment greater tension on the Korean Peninsula.



Russia established this new alliance with North Korea, not only because Russia will receive the artillery shells and ballistic missiles it needs for its war of aggression in Ukraine but because Mr. Putin wants to incite conflict in East Asia as part of his Eurasia strategy ? wars in Europe and Asia.



China should be concerned that an emboldened nuclear North Korea is now aligned with a revanchist Russian Federation, bent on fomenting instability on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia. This is not in China’s interest.



Diplomatic engagement should be a major component of U.S. policy toward North Korea, in addition to containment and upgraded deterrence.



North Korea should be aware Russia is using it as a pawn, and Russia eventually will abandon North Korea again, as it did in the 1990s when it downgraded the 1961 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance with North Korea and ceased calling North Korea an ally.

러시아는 북한을 장기의 졸로 사용하고 있다 조지프 R 디트레이니(전 대북6자회담 미국 특사) 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령과 북한 지도자 김정은이 6월19일에 서명한 상호방위조약은 푸틴의 승리이자 그의 유라시아 전략의 주된 요소다. 우크라이나에서 벌이는 전쟁의 수렁에 빠진 채 국제적으로 심각한 제재를 받고 있는 러시아는 북한을 잠재적인 동맹국 겸 무기 공급자로 보았다. 북한이 러시아와 구축한 새로운 전략적 협력관계는 한반도와 동북아시아 및 미국에게 중대한 상황 변화 요인이다. 대담해진 북한은 자국의 핵무기, 탄도미사일, 위성 계획에 대한 러시아의 수준 높은 기술 지원을 받을 것이다. 사실 러시아와 이번에 맺은 새로운 동맹관계에 대해 한국은 우려할 필요가 있다. 푸틴은 한반도에서 더 심각한 긴장을 조장하는 것이 러시아에 득이 된다고 계산한 것이 분명하다. 러시아가 북한과 이번에 새로운 동맹관계를 구축한 것은 우크라이나 침공 전쟁에 필요한 포탄과 탄도미사일을 제공받을 것이기 때문만이 아니라 푸틴이 유럽과 아시아에서 전쟁을 벌이는 유라시아 전략의 일환으로 동아시아의 분쟁을 부채질하기를 원하기 때문이다. 중국은 핵무장을 한 채 대담해진 북한이, 이제 영토회복주의를 추구하면서 한반도와 동북아시아의 불안을 조성하려고 애쓰는 러시아연방과 동조하고 있는 시실에 우려를 하는 것이 마땅하다. 이것은 중국의 이익과 부합하지 않는다. 외교적인 포용은, 억제와 억지력 강화에 덧붙여 미국의 대북한 정책의 주요 요소가 되어야 한다. 북한은 러시아가 자국을 장기의 졸로 이용하고 있으며, 1990년대에 그랬던 것처럼 결국 북한을 다시 버릴 것이라는 것을 알아차려야 한다. 당시 구소련은 1961년에 북한과 체결한 우호협력상호지원조약을 격하시키고 북한에 대한 동맹국 호칭 사용을 중단했다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △bogged down in-:-에 빠지다, -에 발목을 잡히다 △sophisticated:수준 높은 △foment:조성하다, 조장하다 △containment:억제, 견제 △pawn:장기의 졸

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]