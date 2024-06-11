[WT논평] Britain suffers from too much government spending andtaxation (3)

Brexit further complicated Britain’s economic outlook. While proponents argued that leaving the European Union would enable Britain to regain control over its laws and borders, critics warned of the economic consequences of leaving the world’s largest single market.



The prolonged uncertainty surrounding Brexit negotiations and the poor execution of the eventual departure from the EU disrupted trade and investment, further dampening economic growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to the British economy and many others, causing widespread disruption and uncertainty. The lockdown measures, being unnecessarily severe and implemented to contain the virus, led to a sharp contraction in economic activity, with millions of jobs lost and businesses shuttered.



Like the U.S. and most other major countries, Britain suffers from too much government spending, regulation, and taxation. Government debt is more than 100% of gross domestic product (which is also true of the U.S., Japan, Italy, France, and many other countries), causing increasing interest payments to crowd out other government spending programs.



Britain could obtain short-term economic relief by again engaging in massive regulatory reduction and allowing fracking for gas and oil. In recent years, huge amounts of now recoverable gas and oil have been discovered both on the island of Britain and again in the North Sea.



Britain has been going through an energy crisis because “the Greens” pressured the government to kill much power production from coal, to stop the renewal of the nuclear plants, and not to develop new shale gas (under a mistaken belief that it is environmentally unfriendly).

영국은 과도한 정부 지출과 과세에 시달린다 (3) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 브렉시트는 영국 경제의 전망을 추가로 복잡하게 만들었다. 찬성하는 사람들은 유럽연합을 떠나는 것이 영국으로 하여금 자국의 법과 국경에 대한 통제권을 회복시키는 것을 가능하게 할 것이라고 주장한 반면에 비판자들은 세계 최대의 단일시장을 떠나는 데 따르는 각종 경제적 결과를 경고했다. 브렉시트 협상을 둘러싼 장기적인 불확실성과 결과적인 유럽연합 탈퇴의 서툰 이행이 무역과 투자를 방해하여 경제 성장을 더욱 약화시켰다. 코로나19의 대유행은 영국과 다른 많은 나라의 경제에 심각한 타격을 가해 광범한 지장과 불확실성을 초래했다. 바이러스 차단을 위해 시행된 여러 가지 봉쇄 조치는 불필요하게 엄격하여 경제활동의 급격한 축소로 이어져 수많은 일자리를 상실하고 기업들은 문을 닫았다. 미국 및 다른 대다수 경제 대국들과 마찬가지로 영국은 너무 많은 정부 지출과 규제 및 과세에 시달리고 있다. 정부 부채는 국내총생산의 100%를 넘어서 증가하는 이자 지불의 원인이 되고 다른 정부 지출 계획을 밀어내고 있다. 과도한 정부 부채는 미국, 일본, 이탈리아, 프랑스, 여타 많은 나라 또한 마찬가지다. 영국은 대대적인 규제의 축소와 천연가스 및 석유의 수평파열공법 허용을 통해서 단기적인 경제적 압박 완화를 이룰 수 있다. 현재 채굴이 가능한 천연가스와 석유가 최근 몇 년 동안에 영국 섬 및 다시 북해에서 발견되었다. “환경보호운동가들”이 정부에 압력을 넣어 석탄에서 나오는 많은 양의 전력을 없애고 핵발전소의 재가동을 중지시키며 환경친화적이 아니라는 잘못된 믿음 아래 새로운 셰일 천연가스 개발을 못 하도록 하기 때문에 영국은 에너지 위기를 겪고 있다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

