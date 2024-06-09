[WT논평] Britain suffers from too much government spending and taxation (1)

The British Conservative Party has been in power for the last 14 years but seems on the verge of losing in a big way. At one point, particularly after Margaret Thatcher won in 1979, the Conservatives seemed to have principles they believed in. Thatcherism worked, and most of the public lined up and voted for her.



Shortly before she stood for her second term, I was in a London cab, and I asked the driver what he thought of Thatcher. He said: “I don’t like her. I come from the working class, and we have always voted Labour. But I will vote for her because Britain needs her.” The wisdom of the common man.



The current crop of Conservative politicians have serious disagreements as to what they believe in and the will to fight for whatever beliefs they still have. In sum, they have given the British public little reason to vote for them.



Some observers even believe this could be the end of the party. But it is probably most unlikely that the Conservative Party will die given that it has recovered from several near-death experiences since it was formed in 1830.



The British economy was once the powerhouse of the world, particularly at the height of the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century. Its early adoption of mechanized production techniques, extensive colonial empire, and global trading networks propelled it to unprecedented economic dominance.



As the 20th century progressed, however, several factors contributed to its relative decline. One was the erosion of its comparative advantage in manufacturing.



While Britain led the world in industrialization in the 19th century, other nations, particularly Germany, the United States and Japan, caught up.

영국은 과도한 정부 지출과 과세에 시달린다 (1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 영국 보수당은 지난 14년 동안 집권했으나 대대적으로 패배하기 직전에 있는 것으로 보인다. 한때는, 특히 마거릿 대처가 1979년에 승리한 뒤에 보수당은 믿는 원칙을 가진 것으로 보였다. 대처주의는 효과를 발휘했고 대부분의 국민이 단결하여 그녀에게 투표했다. 대처가 두 번째 임기에 나서기 직전에 필자는 런던의 택시를 타고 있었는데 운전기사에게 대처를 어떻게 생각하느냐고 물었다. 기사는 이렇게 말했다. “나는 대처를 싫어한다. 나는 노동자 계급 출신이며 우리는 항상 노동당에 투표했다. 그러나 나는 영국이 필요로 하기 때문에 대처에게 투표할 것이다.” 보통사람의 지혜다. 현재의 보수당 정치인 집단은 그들의 신념과 그들이 여전히 다소나마 갖고 있는 신념을 위해 싸울 의지를 놓고 심각한 의견 차이를 보인다. 간단히 말해서 그들은 영국 국민들이 그들에게 투표해야 할 이유를 별로 제시하지 못했다. 일부 관측통들은 심지어 이것이 보수당의 종말이 될 수 있다고 믿는다. 그러나 보수당이 1830년에 창당한 이후 거의 죽을 뻔한 몇 차례 경험에서 회복한 사실을 감안하면 보수당이 죽을 가능성은 지극히 낮다. 영국 경제는 과거 한때 세계의 견인차였다. 특히 19세기의 산업혁명이 절정에 있을 때 그랬다. 영국이 일찍이 채택한 일련의 기계화된 생산 기술과 광대한 식민지 제국 및 세계의 무역 조직망은 영국이 전례 없는 경제적 지배권을 누리는 원동력이 되었다. 그러나 20세기가 진행되는 동안 몇몇 요인들이 영국의 비교적인 쇠퇴에 기여했다. 한 가지 요인은 생산에서 영국이 누렸던 비교우위가 잠식된 것이었다. 영국이 19세기에 산업화를 세계적으로 선도했으나 다른 나라들 특히 독일, 미국, 일본이 따라잡았다. 오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △in a big way:대대적으로 △line up:줄을 서다 △stand for:입후보하다 △crop:집단 △powerhouse:유력 집단

