[WT논평] China became the arsenal of autocracy (2)

The United States even outsourced the manufacture of its advanced information technology systems.



The results of that 30-year process have come home to roost. China’s shipbuilding industry is nearly 200 times that of the United States. China produces more computers, computer components, medical equipment, pharmaceutical products and steel than the United States.



Most of America’s consumer goods are imported, and those industries are among the easiest to convert to defense purposes in a conflict.



Modern military equipment requires high-technology components that are themselves reliant on rare earth elements and computer chips. China produces over 80% of the world’s supply of the former and is America’s leading supplier of those materials. The United States also imports most of its computer chips, even though the most advanced chips were developed in the United States.



The United States is facing one of the greatest challenges in its existence. Aggressors and terrorists are on the march in Europe and the Middle East, while China is bullying Japan and the Philippines, America’s allies in the Western Pacific.



Yet our business and political elites seek dialogue with China for dialogue’s sake or fight over titles in Congress while American industries languish and lawmakers’ attention is divided.



It is not press conferences and speeches that deter aggression but strength and resolute action. Neither of the latter has any real credibility if the nation’s economy cannot produce what the nation’s and its allies’ defenses need.



The West enabled China to become the arsenal of autocracy. America must restore its capacity to become democracy’s arsenal. World peace demands it.

중국은 독재의 무기고가 되었다 (2) 칼 O 슈스터(칼럼니스트) 미국은 심지어 자국의 첨단 정보기술 시스템의 생산을 아웃소싱했다. 30년에 걸친 그런 과정의 결과는 자업자득이 되었다. 중국의 선박건조 산업은 미국의 근 200배가 되었다. 중국은 미국보다 더 많은 컴퓨터, 컴퓨터 부품, 의료장비, 의약품, 강철을 생산한다. 대부분의 미국 소비제품은 수입되고 있으며 그런 산업들은 분쟁 때 국방 목적으로 전환하기가 가장 쉬운 산업에 속한다. 현대의 군사장비 자체가 각종 첨단기술 부품을 필요로 하며 그런 부품들 자체는 희토류와 컴퓨터 칩에 의존한다. 중국은 전자의 세계 공급량 가운데 80% 이상을 생산하고 있으며 그런 물질을 미국에 공급하는 으뜸 국가다. 최첨단 칩이 미국에서 개발되고 있음에도 불구하고 미국은 또한 컴퓨터 칩의 대부분을 수입한다. 미국은 자국의 존립 면에서 최대의 도전 가운데 하나에 직면해 있다. 침략자들과 테러 분자들이 유럽과 중동에서 기승을 부리고 있는 가운데 중국은 미국의 서태평양 동맹국들인 일본과 필리핀을 겁박하고 있다. 그러나 우리의 기업 및 정치 지도자들이 대화를 위한 대화를 중국과 벌이는 길을 모색하고 의회에서 자리다툼을 벌이는 가운데 미국의 여러 산업은 약화하고 입법자들의 주의는 분산되고 있다. 침공을 저지하는 것은 기자회견과 연설이 아니라 힘과 단호한 행동이다. 만약 국가의 경제가 자국 및 동맹국들의 방위에 필요한 물자를 생산할 수 없을 경우 후자는 둘 다 진정한 신빙성을 갖지 못한다. 서방 세계는 중국이 독재의 무기고가 되는 것을 가능하게 만들었다. 미국은 민주주의의 무기고가 되는 능력을 회복해야 한다. 세계 평화가 그것을 요구하고 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

