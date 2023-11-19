[WT논평] The 20th anniversary of the Six-Party Talks

This year is the 20th anniversary of the Six-Party Talks, established in 2003 to resolve the nuclear issue with North Korea. It’s an auspicious time for China, the host of the talks, to encourage North Korea to return to negotiations.



Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the ensuing war there, the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel and the war in Gaza have diverted attention away from North Korea.



North Korea is reportedly providing Russia with artillery shells and rockets for its war in Ukraine, and Hamas is reportedly using North Korean F-7 rocket-propelled grenades in its war with Israel.



Hamas, a proxy of Iran, receives training, funding, and other support from Iran for its terrorist activities. North Korea continues to have a close relationship with Iran, having provided Tehran with rockets, missiles and weapons over the years in return for cash for its nuclear and missile programs.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been transparent in his relatively recent embrace of Russia. The warming of Russian-North Korean relations comes as North Korea has launched three intercontinental ballistic missiles this year.



Since the failed Hanoi Summit in 2019, North Korea has eschewed any talks with the U.S. or South Korea while building more nuclear weapons and launching more sophisticated ballistic missiles, including hypersonic and cruise missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.



And given the current alignment of North Korea with a revanchist Russia and Iran, chances are that North Korea may feel emboldened to challenge South Korea.



Progress with China on the issue of North Korea, on the 20th anniversary of the Six-Party Talks, should be high on the list of President Biden’s priorities.

6자회담 20주년 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북협상특사) 올해는 북한의 핵 문제를 해결하기 위해 2003년에 확립한 6자회담의 20주년이다. 올해는 이 회담의 주최국인 중국이 북한을 협상에 복귀하도록 격려할 수 있는 좋은 시기다. 러시아의 2022년 2월 우크라이나 침공과 뒤이은 그곳의 전쟁, 10월7일 하마스의 이스라엘 공격과 가자의 전쟁이 관심을 북한으로부터 돌려놓았다. 북한은 러시아의 우크라이나 전쟁을 위해서 대포 포탄과 로켓을 제공하고 있는 것으로 알려지고 있으며, 하마스는 이스라엘과의 전쟁에서 북한제 F-7 로켓 추진식 수류탄을 사용 중인 것으로 전해지고 있다. 이란의 앞잡이인 하마스는 자기네 테러 활동을 위해서 이란으로부터 훈련과 자금 및 다른 지원을 받고 있다. 북한은 이란과 긴밀한 관계를 계속 유지하면서 지난 여러 해 동안 테헤란에 로켓과 미사일 및 무기를 제공하고 그 대가로 자국의 핵 및 미사일 계획에 필요한 현금을 받았다. 북한 지도자 김정은이 비교적 최근의 러시아 포용을 투명하게 드러내고 있다. 러시아와 북한의 관계 강화는 북한이 올해 3차례 대륙간탄도미사일을 발사한 가운데 이루어졌다. 2019년 하노이 정상회담이 실패한 이후 북한은 미국이나 한국과의 회담을 피하는 가운데 더 많은 핵무기를 만들고 더 많은 첨단 탄도미사일을 발사했는데, 그 가운데는 극초음속 미사일과 크루즈 미사일 및 잠수함 발사 탄도미사일이 포함된다. 그리고 보복주의적인 러시아 및 이란과 북한의 현재 협력 관계를 고려할 때 북한이 대담해져 한국을 도발할 수 있다고 생각할 가능성이 있다. 6자회담 20주년에 중국과 더불어 북한 문제에 진전을 이루는 것이 바이든 대통령의 정책 순위에서 상위를 차지하는 것이 마땅하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

