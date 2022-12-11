[WT논평] Muslims have fallen behind other peoples (1)

A flood of statistics on human rights, health, corruption, longevity, literacy, security, income and power makes clear that Muslims have fallen behind other peoples during at least the past two centuries. The causes of this problem, however, are far less clear.



The global left and Islamists blame Western imperialism. For them, today’s tribulations follow inevitably on the two centuries after 1760 when nearly all Muslims fell under the control of 16 majority-Christian states (the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Italy, Greece, Russia, Ethiopia, the Philippines and the United States).



But this accusation ignores two key facts. First, Muslims lagged much of the rest of the world long before 1760 ― which helps explain why they fell under Western control in the first place.



Second, Western control ended many decades ago, affording plenty of time to blossom and succeed, as so many non-Muslim peoples have done; compare Singapore and Malaysia or Israel and Palestinians.



In contrast, analysts hostile to Islam tend to blame that religion for Muslim tribulations. Ascribing Muslims’ medieval success to the contributions of cultures subjugated by force, such as the Roman, Greek and Iranian, they portray Islam as a stultifying influence that encourages rote learning, inculcates fatalism and breeds fanaticism.



But this too is illogical: If Islam permitted Muslims successfully to borrow from other civilizations a millennium ago, how can it prohibit a similar borrowing today?

무슬림은 다른 사람들에게 뒤처졌다(1) 대니얼 파이프스(중동포럼 총재) 인권, 보건, 부패, 수명, 문자 해독률, 안보, 소득, 권력에 관한 다양한 통계는 무슬림들이 적어도 지난 2세기 동안 다른 사람들에게 뒤처졌다는 사실을 분명히 보여준다. 그러나 이 문제의 각종 원인은 훨씬 덜 분명하다. 전 세계의 좌파 세력과 이슬람주의자들은 서방의 제국주의 탓으로 돌린다. 그들에게 오늘날의 여러 가지 고난은, 거의 모든 무슬림들이 주요 16개 기독교 국가의 통치 아래 들어간 1760년 이후 2세기의 세월이 초래한 불가피한 사태다. 16개 국가란 영국 포르투갈 스페인 프랑스 벨기에 네덜란드 덴마크 스웨덴 독일 오스트리아 이탈리아 그리스 러시아 에티오피아 필리핀 미국이다. 그러나 이런 비난은 두 가지 중요한 사실을 무시한다. 첫째, 무슬림들은 1760년이 되기 오래 전부터 세계의 나머지 대부분 지역보다 뒤처져 있었다. 이 사실은 무슬림들이 서방의 지배 아래 들어간 이유를 설명하는 데 우선 도움이 된다. 둘째, 서방의 지배는 여러 해 전에 끝났고 다수의 비무슬림 사람들이 그랬던 것처럼 번영하고 성공할 시간이 충분히 있었다. 싱가포르와 말레이시아 혹은 이스라엘과 팔레스타인을 비교해보라. 그와 반대로, 이슬람에 적대적인 분석가들은 무슬림의 고난 원인을 종교 탓으로 돌리는 경향이 있다. 이들은 무슬림들이 중세에 성공한 것이 로마, 그리스, 이란처럼 무력으로 정복된 문화의 기여 때문이라고 여긴다. 그러면서 이슬람이 암기 학습을 부추기고 숙명론을 심어주며 광신을 육성하는 파괴적 영향을 미친다고 설명한다. 그러나 이런 주장 또한 비논리적이다. 만약 무슬림들이 1000년 전에 다른 몇몇 문명을 성공적으로 차용하는 것이 이슬람에 의해 허용됐다면, 오늘날 그와 비슷하게 다른 여러 문명을 차용하는 것을 어떻게 이슬람이 금지할 수 있겠는가. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △tribulation: 고난, 시련 △afford: 제공하다 △stultify: 망쳐 놓다, 무효화하다 △rote: 암기 △inculcate: (머릿속에) 심어주다 △fatalism: 운명론, 숙명론, 체념

