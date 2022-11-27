[WT논평] Tyrants are increasing their reach (1)

Frederick Douglass called freedom of speech “the dread of tyrants. It is the right which they first of all strike down. They know its power.”



Back in the day, tyrants could gag those they ruled, but in free nations people were free, their rights protected. Once Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn arrived in America, once Natan Sharansky was in Israel, the Kremlin could silence them no more.



Today, tyrants are increasing their reach, attempting, not without successes, to restrict speech everywhere.



Iran’s overseas “campaign of terror has included 360 targeted assassinations”. “Iran leverages its well-earned reputation for extrajudicial killings to try to silence civil society through death threats against activists, dissidents, and journalists.”



One definition of war: the use of violence to impose one’s will on others. It is within that context that such murders should be viewed. Iran’s rulers won a pivotal battle back in 1989 when Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa calling for the killing of Salman Rushdie, British author of “The Satanic Verses.”



One can only imagine how differently history might have unfolded had the response of free nations been robust; had they, for example, recalled their ambassadors from Tehran and sent the regime’s envoys packing. Instead, only the U.K. broke diplomatic relations, and only for about a year.



The tyrants of the world learned a lesson. The rulers of North Korea and China have found nefarious ways to limit speech critical of them, intimidating and manipulating what we might otherwise consider powerful and independent individuals in Hollywood, professional sports, and the news media.

세력권 확장하는 독재자들(1) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 프레더릭 더글러스는 언론의 자유를 “독재자들이 무서워하는 것”이라고 불렀다. “언론의 자유는 독재자들이 가장 먼저 때려잡는 권리다. 그들은 언론 자유의 위력을 안다.” 옛날에는 독재자들이 자기네가 다스리는 사람들 입에 재갈을 물릴 수 있었으나, 자유로운 국가에서는 사람들이 자유를 누렸고 각종 권리를 보호받았다. 알렉산드르 솔제니친이 일단 미국에 도착하고 나탄 샤란스키가 이스라엘에 거주하게 되자 크레믈궁은 더는 그들을 침묵시킬 수 없었다. 오늘날 독재자들은 자기네 영향력 범위를 확대하면서 도처의 언론 자유를 제한하려고 시도하여 성공하는 경우도 있다. 이란이 벌이는 해외 테러작전 중에는 360건의 표적 암살이 포함되었다. 이란은 운동가와 반체제 인사, 그리고 언론인들을 죽이겠다고 위협하여 문명사회를 침묵시키려고 시도하는 과정에서, 적법한 절차를 따르지 않는 살인으로 조성된 공포를 영향력 행사의 수단으로 이용한다. 전쟁의 개념 규정 한 가지는 자신의 의지를 타인에게 강요하기 위해 폭력을 사용하는 것이다. 이란의 살인행위는 그런 맥락 속에서 보아야 한다. 이란 최고지도자 루홀라 호메이니가 ‘악마의 시’를 쓴 영국 작가 살만 루슈디를 죽이라고 촉구한 ‘파트와’(이슬람 율법의 칙령)를 발표한 1989년 이란 통치자들은 중요한 전투에서 승리했다. 자유국가들이 강력하게 대응했다면 역사가 어떻게 달리 전개되었을 것인지 우리는 상상할 수 있을 뿐이다. 예를 들어 자유국가들이 테헤란 주재 자국 대사를 소환하고 이란 정권의 외교사절들을 쫓아냈다면 어떻게 되었을까. 오직 영국만이 외교관계를 단절했고 그것도 고작 1년가량에 그쳤다. 세계의 독재자들은 교훈을 배웠다. 북한과 중국의 지배자들은 자신들에 대한 비판적 발언을 제한하는 부도덕한 수단을 찾아냈는데, 이는 할리우드와 프로 스포츠계 및 뉴스 매체에 종사하면서 매우 영향력 있고 독립적 인물로 간주될 수도 있는 사람들을 위협하고 조종하는 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

