[WT논평] Prime Minister Abe’s assassination and the Japanese communist attack on freedom (1)

After former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s tragic assassination on July 8, the far left has exploited this horrific crime by attempting to destroy Abe’s supporters in the Japanese Diet and eliminate the anti-Communist organization he supported.



It is particularly ironic that Prime Minister Abe’s death has become an excuse to attack his allies and his wing of the governing party, the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). After all, Abe was the most pro-American and openly anti-Chinese Communist Party prime minister in Japanese history.



The Japanese Communist Party’s assaults on the Abe wing of the LDP and the work of the Unification Church are remarkably blatant attacks on everything Abe worked for throughout his life as a political and governmental leader.



Amazingly, this deliberate effort to eliminate anti-communists and undermine the Japanese-American alliance was openly explained in the official newspaper of the Japanese Communist Party, Shimbun Akahata.



The paper interviewed Kazuo Shii, the chairman of the Japanese Communist Party, who described the history of effective anti-communism and pro-Americanism in Japan.



The interview makes clear how much the current attack on the Unification Church is part of a long-term communist strategy to weaken the pro-freedom and anti-communist forces in Japan.



“From the Communist Party’s point of view, this is the final war against the Unification Church,” the interviewer said.

아베 총리 암살과 자유에 대한 일본 공산당의 공격(1) 뉴트 깅리치(전 미국 하원의장) 올해 7월8일 발생한 아베 신조 전 일본 총리의 비극적 암살사건 뒤 일본의 극좌파 세력은 의회 내 아베 지지세력을 파괴하고 그가 지지했던 반공단체를 제거하려고 시도함으로써 이 끔찍한 범죄를 악용해왔다. 아베 전 총리의 사망이 그와 동맹을 맺은 여러 세력과 집권 자민당 내에 포진한 그의 계파를 극좌파가 공격하는 구실이 된 것은 특히 역설적이다. 어찌 되었든 간에 아베 전 총리는 일본 역사에서 가장 친미적 정책을 따르는 한편 중국 공산당에 반대하는 노선을 지킨 총리였다. 최근 세계평화통일가정연합(가정연합)의 활동과 자민당 내 아베파에 대한 일본 공산당의 잇단 공격은 아베 전 총리가 일본 정치와 정부의 명실상부한 지도자로서 평생 이룩하고자 노력한 모든 과업에 대한 노골적 공격이다. 놀랍게도 공산주의에 반대하는 세력을 제거하고 일·미 동맹관계를 약화시키려는 이런 고의적 노력을 일본 공산당의 공식 기관지 ‘아카하타’(赤旗·적기)가 공개적으로 설명했다. 이 신문은 일본 공산당의 위원장 시이 가즈오(志位和夫)를 인터뷰했는데 그는 일본에서 전개된 실질적 반공 및 친미주의의 역사를 나열했다. 공산당 기관지의 이 인터뷰는, 현재 전개되는 가정연합에 대한 극좌세력의 공격이 일본 내 친자유 및 반공세력을 약화시키기 위한 공산주의자들의 장기적 전략의 일부라는 사실을 아주 분명히 드러내고 있다. “일본 공산당의 관점에서 볼 때 지금 이런 공격은 가정연합을 겨냥한 최종적 전쟁”이라고 아카하타의 인터뷰 진행자는 말했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △Diet : 일본 의회 △wing : 계파, 진영 △work : 노력 △blatant : 노골적인 △amazingly : 놀랍게도 △Shimbun Akahata : 일본 공산당 기관지 ‘아카하타’(적기) △effective : 사실상의, 실질적인 △interviewer : 인터뷰 진행자, 회견 질문자

