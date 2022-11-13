[WT논평] The annual Economic Report of the World (1)

The annual Economic Report of the World was just published by the Fraser Institute and a number of other think tanks.



The authors of the Report measure economic freedom on a number of dimensions, including the size of government and taxation, legal system and property rights, sound money, freedom to trade internationally, and regulation.



Of the 165 countries measured, the top three were predictable ― Hong Kong (1), Singapore (2), and Switzerland (3). And the bottom ― Argentina (161), Syria (162), Zimbabwe (163), Sudan (164), and Venezuela (165) ― were also predictable, plus economic basket cases like Cuba and North Korea, which lack reliable data for a ranking.



What was not predictable, and in fact wholly unexpected thirty years ago is that many of the former countries in Eastern Europe that were part of the Soviet Union or under the Soviet thumb have become some of the economically freest and most successful countries.



The seven of them are in the top 20% of the countries of the world in economic freedom. They rank higher than many major countries often considered to be economically free, like Germany, Spain, Sweden, Italy, and France.



Most of the other former communist countries, like Poland and Hungary, rank in the top 50% of economic freedom.



As a result of economic freedom, real incomes have also risen rapidly so most are now middle income ― which is a sharp change from the poverty that they were mired in during Soviet times.



The question is “Why did they do so well?” All had some form of the market economy before they were taken over or dominated by the Soviet Union; and having experienced socialism or communism, they saw its failures on a daily basis.

세계 연례 경제보고서(1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 프레이저 연구소와 다수의 다른 싱크탱크가 바로 얼마 전 세계 연례 경제보고서를 발표했다. 보고서 필자들은 여러 관점에서 경제적 자유를 측정하는데 여기에는 정부 규모, 과세, 사법체계, 재산권, 통화 건전성, 국제무역의 자유, 규제가 포함된다. 측정된 165개국 중 최고의 3개국은 예상대로 1위 홍콩, 2위 싱가포르, 3위 스위스였다. 밑바닥의 161위 아르헨티나, 162위 시리아, 163위 짐바브웨, 164위 수단, 165위 베네수엘라도 예측이 가능했으며 아예 순위를 매길 신뢰할 만한 자료가 없는 쿠바와 북한처럼 경제가 마비된 경우도 있다. 소련(현 러시아)의 일부였거나 혹은 철저한 지배를 받은 동유럽 많은 나라가 경제적으로 가장 자유롭고 가장 성공한 나라의 일부가 된 것은 예상할 수 없었고, 30년 전만 해도 기대조차 하지 않았다. 그중 7개국은 경제 자유 면에서 세계 상위 20% 안에 든다. 심지어 독일, 스페인, 스웨덴, 이탈리아, 프랑스처럼 경제적으로 자유롭다고 여겨지는 다수 강대국보다 오히려 순위가 더 높다. 폴란드와 헝가리 같은 다른 옛 공산주의 국가는 경제적 자유의 순위 면에서 50% 안에 들어간다. 경제적 자유의 결과 실질소득 또한 빠르게 상승해 지금 대다수 나라가 중위소득 국가이다. 이는 그런 나라가 과거 소련 시대에 빠져 있던 빈곤에서 급격하게 변화한 것이다. “어떤 나라들이 그렇게 잘한 까닭은 무엇인가”라는 의문이 제기된다. 그들은 소련의 점령이나 지배 전에 모두 어떤 형태로든 시장경제를 갖추고 있었다. 그리고 사회주의 혹은 공산주의를 경험하는 동안 그들은 날이면 날마다 그런 이념의 실패를 목격했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

