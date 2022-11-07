For the first time in history, more people watched streaming programming in July than cable television. Those Americans watching broadcast TV were scarcely more than 20% of media consumers.



Television is dying, and its end may be only a decade away. While the demise of what my mother frequently called “the boob tube,” may now surely be inevitable, it is one more long goodbye for another part of American life that once brought us together.



The death of television will exacerbate the already evident societal problem of being increasingly disconnected from each other. The one or two clunky tubes that once gathered us into the family room to watch our favorite shows have been replaced with screens in every room, in every pocket, and on every table.



America during the golden age of television was a place and time before sitcoms were banished by the left’s cancel culture, and people watched TV to be entertained, not outraged. They watched to escape, not be slapped in the face with realities and crises at every turn.



The era of the TV Guide was comforting in a world that, despite being “the good old days,” surely had its trials and uncertainties.



In those days, we made more time to relax. Watching wasn’t on the go, at odd hours. We settled in for longer. Now, my children can flip between a dozen videos, streaming channels and networks in a single hour, never permitting themselves to be sucked into the twists and turns of a good story. It’s jarring and unsettling.



The paradox of choice means we consume more media but often are not edified by it. We are drawn away to our own screens, overwhelmed by options and diverged from the shared experience.

TV가 사라져간다 톰 베이실(칼럼니스트) 역사상 처음으로 7월에 케이블TV보다 온라인 스트리밍 프로그램을 시청한 사람이 더 많았다. TV 방송을 시청하는 미국인은 미디어 소비자들 가운데 20%를 가까스로 넘었다. TV가 사라져가고 있으며 불과 10년 뒤에 TV의 종말이 올 가능성이 있다. 필자의 어머니가 흔히 ‘바보상자’라고 불렀던 물건의 종말이 이제 확실히 불가피해졌을 개연성이 큰 가운데 그것은 한때 우리를 단합시켰던 미국 생활의 일부에 대한 또 하나의 고별이다. TV의 몰락은 이미 분명해진, 개인 간의 심화되는 단절이라는 사회적 문제를 악화시킬 것이다. 과거 우리가 즐겨 보던 쇼를 시청하기 위해 우리를 거실에 모이게 했던 하나 혹은 두 개의 투박한 상자는 각 방과 각자의 주머니 및 모든 탁자 위의 스크린으로 교체되고 있다. TV 황금시대의 미국은 좌익의 외면 내지 불매운동에 의해 시트콤이 추방되기 이전의 장소와 시기였으며, 사람들은 화내기 위해서가 아니라 즐기기 위해 TV를 시청했다. 사람들은 때와 장소를 가리지 않고 등장하는 사실과 항의에 실망하기 위해서가 아니라 일상에서 벗어나기 위해 TV를 봤다. TV 가이드가 필수이던 시대는, ‘좋았던 옛날’이었음에도 불구하고 그 나름의 각종 시련과 불확실성을 지녔던 세상에서 위안을 주었다. 그 시대에 우리는 휴식 시간을 더 많이 만들었다. 불규칙한 시간에 계속 시청하지 않았다. 우리는 더 오래 차분히 지냈다. 지금 우리 아이들은 단 한 시간에 십여 개의 비디오, 스트리밍 채널, 네트워크 사이를 빠르게 이동할 수 있는 가운데 좋은 이야기의 우여곡절 속에 심취하도록 자신을 내버려두지 않는다. 그것은 신경에 거슬리고 불안하게 만든다. 선택의 역설이란, 우리가 더 많은 미디어를 소비하지만 그것을 통해 의식이 고양되지 않는 것을 의미한다. 우리는 자신의 스크린에 끌려가고, 각종 옵션에 압도를 당하며, 공동의 체험에서 벗어난다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △demise : 종말, 사망 △boob tube : 바보상자 △bring together : 합치다 △disconnected : 단절된 △clunky : 투박한 △family room : 거실

