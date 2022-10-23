[WT논평] The Russians copy filched weapons

What ever happened to the Russian army? Nothing has happened to the Russian military for 50 years, and President Vladimir Putin should have thought twice before heaving his armed forces into war.



The Red Army’s generals were convinced that continuing the Cold War would bankrupt the Soviet Union just as President Ronald Reagan had predicted when he launched the arms race a decade earlier.



The problem was the communists could not machine parts to compete with the free market’s output. The Cold War was over. The news from Ukraine suggests that Russia never caught up with the West.



It tried to catch up, but it failed. So, it relied on stealing weaponry from the West, mainly from the USA. Apparently, that was not good enough. Russian spies were not as productive as Western technology.



Time and again throughout the Cold War, the West would move ahead in technology and the Russians would steal the West’s secrets to catch up. It worked occasionally, but in one area their stealing was utterly futile: the microchip.



When Moore’s law came into play in the 1980s, the West’s advantage became increasingly apparent. Moore’s law predicted that the processing power of chips would grow exponentially, leaving the Soviets’ capacity to replicate Western chips and other advances far behind.



For 50 years, with the help of Moore’s law and the technological know-how to use it, the Western powers have been developing superior weapons while the Russians have been copying filched weapons that by the time they were brought back to Russia were probably already dated.

러시아인들이 훔친 무기를 복제한다 R 에밋 티렐 2세(런던 정책연구소 선임연구원) 러시아 군대에 무슨 일이 일어났는가. 50년간 아무 일도 일어나지 않았다. 그래서 블라디미르 푸틴 대통령은 자기 병력을 전쟁에 밀어넣기에 앞서 두 번 생각했어야 했다. 미국 로널드 레이건 대통령이 그보다 10년 전에 군비경쟁을 시작했을 때 예측한 것과 꼭 마찬가지로 붉은 군대의 장군들은 ‘냉전 지속이 소련을 파산시킬 것’이라고 확신했다. 공산주의자들이 자유시장의 생산량과 경쟁할 만큼 각종 기계 부품을 생산할 수 없다는 것이 문제였다. 냉전은 끝났다. 우크라이나에서 들려오는 뉴스는 러시아가 서방을 한 번도 따라잡지 못했다는 사실을 상기시킨다. 러시아는 따라잡으려고 노력했으나 실패했다. 그래서 러시아는 서방, 주로 미국에서 무기류를 훔치는 데 의존했다. 그것만으로 충분하지 않았다는 것이 분명하다. 러시아 간첩들은 서방의 기술만큼 생산적이지 못했다. 냉전 기간을 통틀어 서방은 기술 면에서 앞서나갔고 러시아는 따라잡기 위해 서방 기밀을 훔치는 사태가 반복되었다. 가끔 도둑질이 효과를 거두었으나 한 가지 분야, 즉 반도체만큼은 러시아인들의 도둑질이 전혀 소용이 없었다. 1980년대 ‘무어의 법칙’이 도입되었을 때 서방의 우위는 점점 더 분명해졌다. 무어의 법칙은 ‘반도체의 처리 능력이 기하급수적으로 증가할 것’이라고 예측했고, 서방의 반도체와 달리 소련은 발전한 기술을 복제하는 능력 면에서 크게 뒤처졌다. 50년간 무어의 법칙과 그것을 이용하는 기술적 노하우의 도움을 받은 서방 열강들이 각종 우월한 무기를 개발하는 동안 러시아인들은 훔친 무기들을 복제했는데, 훔친 무기를 러시아에 들고 돌아왔을 때는 이미 구식이 되어 있었다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △heave : 던지다, 들어 올리다 △machine : 기계로 만들다 △futile : 헛된, 소용없는

