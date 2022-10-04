[WT논평] Prime Minister Shinzo Abe: A historic leader (2)

Mr. Abe realized that the United States was the key to Japan’s survival as an independent nation. Part of his affection for America came from his own personal expertise growing up.



As he explained to a Joint Session of Congress on April 29, 2015, his first experience with America occurred when he went to California as a student.



As he told Congress: “Here in the U.S. rank and hierarchy are neither here nor there. People advance based on merit. When you discuss things, you don’t pay much attention to who is junior or senior. You just choose the best idea, no matter who the idea was from. This culture intoxicated me.”



It was this optimistic, anti-communist, pro-freedom, pro-religious liberty future that Mr. Abe’s critics have sought to destroy in the aftermath of his assassination.



Rather than mourning the death of the longest-serving Japanese Prime Minister, his enemies and those jealous of his achievements have sought to smear his memory, drive his supporters into political exile, and eliminate the religious liberty which makes Japan so different from Communist China and Communist North Korea.



The leftist Japanese news media has been a partner in undermining and distorting the Abe legacy - and helping drive his supporters and friends out of public life.



Japan has not seen this kind of hysteria and viciousness since the politics of the 1930s.



It is a great tragedy that the advocate of an alliance of hope has been replaced by a movement willing to destroy religious liberty, smear its opponents, and drive citizens out of public life.



Prime Minister Abe deserves a better farewell from the country which he served so long.

역사적 지도자 아베 신조 총리 (2) 뉴트 깅그리치(전 미 하원의장) 아베 총리는 일본이 독립국가로 생존하는 열쇠가 미국이란 사실을 인식했다. 미국에 대한 그의 애정의 일부는 그의 개인적인 전문지식이 증가한 데서 나왔다. 그가 2015년 4월29일 미국 양원합동회의에서 설명한 바와 같이 미국에 관한 그의 첫 번째 경험은 캘리포니아에 유학했을 때 이루어졌다. 그는 미 의회에서 이렇게 말했다. “여기 미국에서는 계급을 찾아볼 수 없다. 사람들은 능력을 바탕으로 발전한다. 여러 가지 사안을 논의할 때 나이를 크게 따지지 않는다. 누구로부터 나왔든 간에 최선의 아이디어를 선택할 뿐이다. 이런 문화에 나는 매혹되었다.” 아베를 비판하는 사람들이 그의 암살 여파 속에서 파괴하려고 기도하는 것은 이런 낙관적이고 반공적이며 친자유적이고 친종교적인 자유의 미래였다. 그의 적들과 그의 업적을 시기하는 사람들은 최장수 일본 총리를 애도하기는커녕 그에 관한 기억을 더럽히고 그의 지지자들을 정치적인 망명으로 내몰며 일본을 공산주의 중국 및 공산주의 북한과 아주 다르게 만드는 종교의 자유를 말살하려고 시도한다. 일본의 좌파 언론매체들은 아베의 유산을 훼손하고 왜곡하며 아베 지지자들과 친구들을 공직 생활에서 몰아내는 것을 돕는 데 협력하고 있다. 일본은 1930년대의 정치 상황 이후 이런 종류의 과민반응과 악의적 행태를 겪은 적이 없다. 희망의 동맹에 대한 지지가, 종교의 자유를 파괴하고 반대파를 중상모략하며 시민들을 공직 생활에서 몰아내려는 운동으로 교체되는 것은 커다란 비극이다. 아베 총리는 자신이 그토록 오랜 기간 봉사한 나라로부터 더 나은 고별인사를 받을 자격이 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

