[WT논평] The attempt to phase out fossil fuels is dangerous (2)

Renewable energy sources are entirely unsuitable for aviation and long - distance transport and cannot meet varying demands for electricity. It is a utopian fantasy to imagine that solar and wind power will ever be able to make more than marginal contributions to the energy mix.



For a long time, one of the arguments for phasing out fossil fuels was that the supply is limited and it was prudent to switch to alternative sources before exhaustion.



The singular example was M. King Hubbert’s Peak Oil Theory. When U.S. oil production peaked in 1970 and then systematically declined for 38 years, Hubbert’s theory appeared to be verified.



But the introduction of new production technologies reversed the trend, and by 2018 U.S. oil production had exceeded the peak of 1970. When the supply of oil became so abundant that the price briefly became negative on April 20, 2020, a stake was driven through the heart of Peak Oil Theory.



Fossil fuels will be gradually phased out of the energy supply this century, but not by renewables. Nuclear power is the only feasible technology that has the potential to supply electric power that is concentrated, reliable and low in cost.



The transition to nuclear will take several decades. Attempts to artificially reduce fossil fuel use before nuclear power comes online will strangle economic growth and human prosperity. No one will accept this.



Any government policy that attempts to deliberately inflict economic harm will ultimately be rejected in any country that has a semblance of democracy. If fossil fuel use is causing global warming, the only road forward is to forego mitigation and focus on adaptation.

화석연료의 단계적 퇴출 시도는 위험하다 (2) 데이비드 데밍(지구물리학자) 재생 에너지의 원천은 항공 및 장거리 운송에 전적으로 부적합하며 변화하는 전기 수요를 감당할 수 없다. 태양력과 풍력이 에너지 구성에 지엽적 기여 이상을 할 수 있다고 상상하는 것은 이상향을 꿈꾸는 환상이다. 화석연료 공급은 한정적이므로 고갈에 앞서 다른 대체 에너지원으로 전환하는 게 현명하다는 것이 오랜 기간 화석연료의 단계적 퇴출을 주장하는 근거 중 하나였다. M 킹 허버트의 ‘피크 오일’ 이론이 두드러진 예였다. 미국의 석유 생산이 1970년 정점에 이른 다음 38년 동안 체계적으로 감소했을 때 허버트의 이론이 입증되는 것처럼 보였다. 그러나 새로운 각종 생산 기술의 도입으로 그 추세가 역전되었고 2018년에 미국의 석유 생산은 1970년의 정점을 넘어섰다. 석유 공급이 대단히 풍부해져 2020년 4월에는 단기간 동안 가격이 내려갔고 피크 오일 이론의 심장을 말뚝으로 꿰뚫었다. 화석연료는 이번 세기 동안 에너지 공급에서 점차 단계적으로 퇴출되겠지만 재생 에너지에 의한 것은 아니다. 집약적이고 신뢰할 수 있으며 비용이 낮은 전력을 공급할 수 있는 잠재력을 지닌 실행 가능한 유일한 기술은 원전이다. 원전으로의 이전에는 수십년이 걸릴 것이다. 원전 가동에 앞서 화석연료 사용을 인위적으로 축소하려는 시도는 경제 성장 및 인류 번영의 숨통을 조일 것이다. 이런 시도를 할 사람은 없을 것이다. 고의로 경제에 해를 끼치려고 시도하는 모든 정부 정책은 민주주의 탈을 쓴 모든 나라에서 결국 거부당할 것이다. 만약 화석연료 사용이 지구온난화의 원인이 된다면 앞으로 나갈 유일한 길은 줄이는 것을 포기하고 적응에 초점을 맞추는 것이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △phase out : 단계적으로 폐지하다 △singular : 뛰어난, 두드러진 △Peak Oil Theory : 피크 오일 이론 △verify : 확인하다, 입증하다 △feasible : 실현 가능한

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]