[WT논평] The following catastrophic events (3)

The decline in living standards will result in more death and disease - all of which would be preventable if the world were again blessed with good political and economic leadership.



On September 1-2, 1859, a major geomagnetic event, caused by a coronal mass ejection from the sun, hit the earth. The event caused serious damage to telegraph systems throughout the world, as well as lighting the skies at night.



It was named after Richard Carrington, one of the astronomers who recorded its details. The event was well before the age of global mass electronic communications and satellites.



Some scientists have estimated that an event of similar magnitude today would cost 15 percent of global GDP. Lesser solar storms occurred in throughout the 20th century, knocked out power in some areas, and caused other disruptions.



Despite known dangers to our physical and economic well-being, the political class has been focused on climate change as though it was the most serious threat.



In November world leaders met in Scotland to try to agree on what economic and liberty-reducing hardships they can impose on the world’s peoples - all in the name of what may be one of the lesser dangers.



The news media, particularly NPR and CNN, hyped the fact - as proof of global warming - that the number of Atlantic hurricanes was well above average two years ago, while ignoring that there were almost no Pacific hurricanes, resulting in fewer global hurricanes.



There was little discussion and virtually no action to prevent the next pandemic.

앞으로 닥칠지도 모를 대재앙 (3) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 세계 금융 붕괴에 따른 생활수준 하락은 더 많은 죽음과 질병을 초래할 것이다. 만약 세계가 다시 좋은 정치 및 경제 지도력으로 축복받을 경우 이 모든 것은 예방이 가능할 것이다. 1859년 9월 1∼2일 태양의 코로나 질량 방출 때문에 일어난 대규모 지자기(地磁氣) 폭풍이 지구를 강타했다. 이 현상은 전 세계적으로 밤하늘의 번개 현상과 더불어 당시 전보 송수신 체계를 심각하게 손상시켰다. 이에 관해 상세한 기록을 남긴 천문학자 중 한 명인 리처드 캐링턴의 이름이 이 현상에 붙여졌다. 이 현상은 세계적인 대규모 전자통신과 위성의 시대보다 훨씬 전에 일어났다. 비슷한 강도의 현상이 오늘날 일어날 경우 세계 국내총생산(GDP)의 15%에 달하는 대가를 치를 것으로 일부 과학자들은 추산했다. 20세기 전체 기간 동안 강도가 더 약한 태양 폭풍이 발생하여 일부 지역에서 정전사태를 일으키고 여타 각종 기계 고장의 원인이 되었다. 우리의 신체적 및 경제적 복지를 위협하는 것으로 알려진 다수 위험에도 불구하고 정치권은 기후변화가 가장 심각한 위협이라도 되는 것처럼 그것에만 초점을 맞추어왔다. 2021년 11월 세계 지도자들이 스코틀랜드에 모여 회의를 열었는데, 이는 인류에게 경제적 곤란과 자유 축소를 강요하는 조치에 합의하기 위한 노력의 일환이었다. 기후변화는 위험도가 상대적으로 더 낮은 위협들 가운데 하나일 가능성이 있는데도 가장 위험한 것처럼 다뤘다. 뉴스매체, 특히 NPR와 CNN은 2년 전 대서양 허리케인 발생 횟수가 평균보다 훨씬 높았다는 사실을 과장 선전하여 지구온난화 증거로 내세운 반면 태평양에서는 허리케인이 거의 발생하지 않아 결과적으로 세계 전체의 허리케인 발생 횟수는 줄었다는 사실은 무시했다. 다음에 닥칠 질병의 대유행을 막기 위한 논의는 거의 없었고 조치는 사실상 전무하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]