[WT논평] The following catastrophic events (1)

Which of the following catastrophic events do you think poses the greatest threat to your family: A new and much more lethal pandemic than COVID-19; A mega terrorist event, using nuclear or biological weapons that wipes out entire cities?



A hot war between countries, using nuclear and/or biological weapons; A mega volcanic eruption that destroys much of the world’s agricultural production; A global financial collapse as a result of excessive debt that destroys most trade and causes a significant reduction in the standard of living and a massive increase in poverty and disease.



A “Carrington event” (solar electromagnetic storms) that takes out all space-based electronics, including GPS and electricity transmission lines, and almost all communications; or climate change (previously known as global warming).



Pandemics are not rare and have often caused mass death. In the Middle Ages, a series of pandemics are estimated to have caused 30 to 60 percent mortality rates.



The current COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a global panic, is now estimated to have killed millions of people in the world, which is a very small part of the world’s population.



Smallpox had a mortality rate of as high as 35 percent of those infected. The good news is that, fortunately, the disease is now eliminated. The bad news is that scientists have learned to make perhaps even more lethal viruses in the lab, which might be weaponized.



It is known that terrorist groups have been and are actively seeking to acquire nuclear and biological weapons. To date, they have been stopped, but at some point, they are likely to succeed. Imagine what would happen if they set off one of these weapons in New York or London!

앞으로 닥칠지도 모를 대재앙(1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 다음에 열거하는 대재앙 가운데 어느 것이 당신의 가족을 가장 크게 위협한다고 생각하는가. 코로나19보다 훨씬 더 치명적인 새로운 질병의 대유행. 도시 전체를 완전히 파괴하는 핵무기나 혹은 생물학 무기를 사용한 초대형 테러사건. 나라들 간에 핵무기나 생물학 무기를 동원하는 본격적인 전쟁. 세계 농업생산을 크게 파괴하는 초대형 화산 폭발. 지나친 부채의 결과로 발생해 대부분의 무역을 파괴하고 생활 수준을 현저하게 떨어뜨리며 가난과 질병을 증가시키는 원인이 되는 세계적 금융 붕괴. 위성위치확인시스템(GPS)과 전기 송전선 및 거의 모든 통신을 포함한 우주 기반의 모든 전자장치를 파괴하는 태양의 전자기 폭풍을 일컫는 일명 ‘캐링턴 사태’. 혹은 과거에 지구온난화로 알려져 있던 기후변화. 질병의 대유행은 드문 것이 아니며 종종 대규모 사망자 발생의 원인이 되었다. 중세에 일련의 역병 대유행은 30∼60%의 사망률을 초래한 것으로 추정된다. 현재 코로나19 대유행이 전 세계적 공포의 원인이 되고 있는데 세계적으로 수백만명의 사망자를 낸 것으로 추산된다. 이는 세계 인구의 매우 작은 부분이다. 천연두는 감염자 사망률이 최고 35%에 이르렀다. 다행히도 천연두가 지금은 박멸되었다는 것은 반가운 소식이다. 반면 과학자들이 어쩌면 훨씬 더 치명적이고 무기화할 가능성이 있는 바이러스를 연구실에서 만드는 법을 알았다는 것은 나쁜 소식이다. 테러집단들은 핵무기와 생물학 무기 입수를 위해 예나 지금이나 적극적으로 노력하고 있다. 현재까지 그들은 저지를 당했으나 어느 시점에서는 그들이 성공할 가능성도 있다. 그들이 이런 무기 하나를 뉴욕이나 런던에 터뜨린다면 어떤 사태가 벌어질지 상상해보라. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

