[WT논평] A war between China and Taiwa

An economical and/or hot war between China and Taiwan will be a global economic and political disaster.



The economic ties between China and Taiwan are great, with China accounting for 28% of Taiwan’s exports last year, while the U.S. share was 15%. Taiwan runs a very large trade surplus with China, offset by heavy Taiwanese investments in China. The Chinese also have major investments in Taiwan.



It is not so much the volume of trade that is important, but how much of it cannot be readily substituted from other countries in a crisis.



There is much talk about global supply chains, as illustrated by Apple, which sources parts for the iPhone from 43 countries. Apple probably has sufficient redundancy in its supply chain to be able to quickly switch from one supplier to another.



The problem with Taiwan is that it is a very high-tech center, producing certain products like high-end semi-conductors that no other country does, including the U.S. and China.



It would seem improbable that China would bomb Taiwan back to the stone age, which it could, but that would destroy its value.



More likely, China will blockade Taiwan, destroying its economy and ability to obtain adequate food. The Biden administration is likely to try to avoid a hot war with China over a blockade of Taiwan. A hot war or even a blockade would be economic and probably military suicide for both China and the U.S.



It would so disrupt the world supply chain that global chaos would reign for many months - leading to many unforeseen consequences, including even nuclear war.



It is worth remembering that WWI - a war no one wanted - was caused by a series of miscalculations by weak leaders.

중국과 대만의 전쟁 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 중국과 대만 사이의 경제적 전쟁이나 혹은 본격적인 전쟁은 세계적으로 경제와 정치의 재앙이 될 것이다. 중국과 대만 사이의 경제관계는 대단히 커서 지난해 대만 수출의 28%를 중국이 차지한 반면 미국의 몫은 15%였다. 대만은 중국과의 무역에서 매우 큰 흑자를 기록하고 있으며 이는 중국에 대한 대만의 대규모 투자로 상쇄된다. 중국 또한 대만에 많은 투자를 하고 있다. 중요한 것은 무역 규모가 아니라 위기 때 무역의 많은 부분을 다른 나라들로 손쉽게 대체할 수 있느냐 없느냐이다. 요즘 세계적 공급망에 관한 논의가 활발하다. 43개 국가에 아이폰 부품 생산 하청을 주고 있는 애플의 경우가 이를 잘 보여준다. 아마도 애플은 자사 공급망에 불필요한 중복이 충분히 많아 한 공급자를 다른 공급자로 빠르게 바꿀 수 있다. 대만이 안고 있는 문제는 최첨단 기술 중심지가 되어 미국 및 중국을 포함한 다른 나라들이 생산하지 못하는 고급 반도체 같은 특정 제품들을 만든다는 점이다. 중국이 대만을 폭격해 석기시대로 되돌려 보낼 수 있겠으나 그렇게 할 가능성은 없어 보인다. 그럴 경우 대만의 가치를 파괴하게 된다. 중국이 대만을 봉쇄하여 대만의 경제, 그리고 식량 조달 능력을 파괴할 가능성이 더 높다. 바이든 행정부는 대만 봉쇄를 놓고 중국과의 본격적인 전쟁을 피하기 위해 노력할 가능성이 있다. 본격적인 전쟁이나 심지어 봉쇄조차도 미·중 양국에 경제적 자살행위가 될 것이며 아마 군사적으로도 그럴 것이다. 그런 사태는 세계 공급망을 파괴하여 전 세계적 대혼란이 여러 달 동안 계속되고 핵전쟁을 포함한 다수의 예견하지 못한 결과로 이어질 것이다. 아무도 원하지 않았던 제1차 세계대전은 나약한 지도자들의 잇단 오판으로 촉발되었다는 사실을 기억할 가치가 있다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]