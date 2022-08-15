[WT논평] The communist Chinese model is not superior (2)

We also have an enormous economic advantage because the dollar is the reserve currency for the world. This is primarily because of the American commitment to private property, the rule of law, and a relative lack of corruption.



If you invest in the United States, there is little chance that the government will nationalize or otherwise materially degrade the investment.



By 2031, the population of China will peak and then start a slow and steady drop for the remainder of the century. China’s population will also age; by 2040, they will have 317 million people over the age of 65 (compared to 81 million in the U.S.).



By 2040, there will be 50 million more men than women in China. This imbalance, created primarily by the one-child policy (and Chinese families’ preference for male children), ensures delayed and suboptimal family formation and attendant social unrest.



The size and composition of the population in the U.S., on the other hand, are limited only by our willingness to accept and assimilate immigrants. If necessary, we could accept millions of immigrants in a short period of time.



The desire to become American and the struggles that people endure to get and stay here are the best evidence that the communist Chinese model is in no way superior or ascendant.



Each year, more than a million people immigrate into the United States legally, and probably another million make it into the country illegally. More than a half-million people escape from China each year.



We also dominate the culture. For 100 years, since screens (TVs, computers or cell phones) became ubiquitous, we have been the largest and most significant provider of cultural content provider to the globe.

공산주의 중국 모델은 우월하지 않다(2) 마이클 맥켄나(칼럼니스트) 달러가 세계의 기축통화이기 때문에 미국은 또한 엄청난 경제적 이점을 누리고 있다. 이것은 주로 미국이 사유재산 존중과 법치의 원칙에 헌신하고 부패가 상대적으로 없기 때문이다. 만약 당신이 미국에 투자를 할 경우 정부가 이를 국유화하거나 달리 물질적으로 저하시킬 가능성은 거의 없다. 2031년이 되면 중국의 인구는 절정에 도달한 다음 이번 세기 나머지 기간 동안 느리게 꾸준히 줄어들 것이다. 중국 인구는 또한 고령화할 것이다. 2040년이 되면 65세를 넘는 중국 인구는 3억1700만명이 될 것이다. 그에 비해 미국은 8100만명이다. 2040년이 되면 중국에는 남자가 여자보다 5000만명이 더 많아질 것이다. 이런 불균형은 주로 한 자녀 정책과 중국 가정의 남아선호에 의한 것인데, 이는 가정 형성의 지연과 최적화되지 않은 가정 형성 및 그에 수반하는 사회적 불안을 확실히 초래한다. 반면 미국의 인구 규모와 구성은 오로지 이민을 받아들여 동화시키는 우리의 의지에 의해서만 제약을 받는다. 만약 필요하다면 우리는 단기간에 수백만명의 이민을 받아들일 수 있다. 미국인이 되겠다는 이민 신청자들의 욕망과 그들이 이곳에 도착하여 머물기 위해 감내하는 고된 노력은 공산주의 중국 모델이 우월하거나 상승하는 것이 결코 아니라는 최상의 증거다. 매년 100만명 이상이 미국으로 합법적 이주를 하고 있으며 아마도 다른 100만명은 불법적으로 들어온다. 50만명 이상이 매년 중국에서 탈출하고 있다. 우리는 또한 문화를 지배한다. 텔레비전, 컴퓨터, 휴대전화 등 화면을 가진 매개체가 널리 보급된 이후 100년 동안 우리는 전 세계에 문화 콘텐츠를 공급하는 가장 중요하고 가장 큰 나라이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △degrade : 저하시키다 △demographics : 인구통계 △ominously : 불길하게 △suboptimal : 최적이 아닌 △ascendant : 상승하는, 우세한 △make it : 가다 △ubiquitous : 아주 흔한

