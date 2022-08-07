[WT논평] Small government had been the standard (1)

The socialists and communists explicitly say they want bigger government, while most free-market and libertarian-leaning people claim they want smaller government.

Small government had been the standard from the American founding until World War I. In 1900, the U.S. had a total (federal, state and local) government sector equaling about 2.9% of GDP.

Japan had an even smaller government of only 1.1% of GDP, the U.K. was at 11.9%, France at 14.1%, and Germany had the biggest government sector at 19.4%.

Over the decades, particularly from the Great Depression in the 1930s, governments have grown bigger almost everywhere. For 2020, the Office of Management and Budget estimates that total government spending was 41.8% of GDP in the U.S., and the International Monetary Fund’s estimates are 45.0% for Japan, 49.1% for the U.K., 50.8% for Germany and a whopping 61.8% for France.

There have been several academic studies over the last half-century to determine the optimum size of government. Most of the studies conclude that if the government exceeds a range of approximately 15% to 30% of GDP, economic performance declines and civil liberties are diminished. All of the major economies now have government sectors far higher than optimum.

Chapman University professor Mark Skousen recently wrote that economists have known for decades that the size of government and economic growth tend to have an inverse relationship.

There are natural limits to how big government can get. Even the socialists and communists could not stamp out all private enterprises.

Government, being a monopoly, engages in those behaviors that monopolies exhibit — inefficiencies, misallocation of assets, favoritism, poor service, a failure to innovate and so forth.

작은 정부가 표준이었다(1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 사회주의자들과 공산주의자들은 더 큰 정부를 원한다고 노골적으로 말하지만 자유시장 및 자유주의에 기울어진 대다수 사람들은 더 작은 정부를 원한다고 주장한다. 작은 정부는 미국 건국부터 제1차 세계대전까지 표준이었다. 1900년 미국은 연방과 주 및 지방을 통틀어 정부 부문이 국내총생산(GDP)의 대략 2.9%였다. 일본은 정부가 더 작아서 GDP의 불과 1.1%였고 영국은 11.9%, 프랑스는 14.1%, 정부가 가장 컸던 독일은 정부 부문이 19.4%였다. 수십 년이 지나는 동안, 특히 1930년대 대공황 기간 각국 정부는 거의 모든 곳에서 더욱 커졌다. 2020년 미국 백악관 행정관리예산국(OMB)은 미국의 정부 총지출이 GDP의 41.8%였던 것으로 추산하고 있으며 국제통화기금(IMF)은 일본이 45%, 영국이 49.1%, 독일이 50.8%, 프랑스는 엄청나게 큰 61.8%였던 것으로 추산한다. 지난 반세기 동안 정부의 가장 적합한 규모를 알아보기 위한 학문적 연구가 몇 차례 시행되었다. 대다수 연구는 정부가 GDP의 대략 15∼30% 범위를 넘을 경우 경제적 실적이 떨어지고 시민의 각종 자유가 줄어드는 것으로 결론짓는다. 모든 경제대국이 지금 최적 수준보다 훨씬 높은 정부 부문을 유지하고 있다. 경제학자들은 정부 규모와 경제성장이 서로 거꾸로 가는 경향이 있다는 사실을 지난 수십 년 동안 알고 있었다고 채프먼대학교 교수인 마크 스쿠젠이 최근에 썼다. 정부가 커질 수 있는 규모에는 자연적 한계가 있다. 사회주의자들과 공산주의자들일지라도 민간 기업들을 완전히 제거할 수는 없다. 독점 체제인 정부는 독점이 보여주는 각종 행태인 비능률, 자산의 잘못된 배분, 정실주의, 질 낮은 봉사, 그리고 혁신의 실패 등을 일삼는다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △explicitly : 노골적으로 △Office of Management and Budget : 백악관 행정관리예산국 △whopping : 엄청나게 큰 △determine : 알아내다 △performance : 실적 △optimum : 최적의 △inverse : 반대의, 거꾸로의 △stamp out : 근절하다

