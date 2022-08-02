[WT논평] China’s stronghold on Africa (3)

Not only does China prop up these authoritarian dictators, but Chinese companies also have notoriously poor labor standards in Africa and have little regard for workers’ welfare.



China’s outsized influence also means that many African leaders are consistent supporters of China’s agenda. Many of Africa’s 54 nations vote with China at the U.N., including voting for China’s chosen candidates to run U.N. agencies (like the World Health Organization).



Chinese candidates at global rule-making bodies help China champion its preferred standards for emerging fields, especially in tech. If Beijing is successful, it will lock in standards that advantage its own companies in fields that will shape the global economy for decades to come.



And building momentum at the U.N. for holding China accountable for its lack of transparency over the coronavirus outbreak will be difficult.



For these reasons and more, the United States must counter China’s influence in Africa. Senior U.S. officials should regularly engage with many African countries, negotiating free trade agreements that benefit both the American people and the citizens of these nations and encouraging investment from U.S. companies interested in Africa.



The U.S. must also promote the fact that individual liberty and economic freedom are what brought much of the world out of the desperate poverty we witnessed just decades ago.



They are proven antidotes to the oppression and poverty that plague some African nations today.



The emergence of more democratically led nations in Africa serves the interest of a more peaceful, more prosperous, and more stable world.

아프리카 속 중국의 요새(3) 케이 C 제임스(헤리티지재단 회장) 중국은 아프리카의 권위주의 독재자들을 지원할 뿐 아니라 중국 기업들 또한 아프리카에서 가혹한 노동 기준으로 악명이 높고 근로자 복지엔 별 관심이 없다. 중국의 큰 영향력은 또한 다수의 아프리카 지도자들이 중국 어젠다를 시종일관 지지한다는 것을 의미한다. 아프리카 54개국 중 다수가 유엔에서 중국에 동조하여 투표하는데, 여기엔 세계보건기구(WHO) 같은 유엔 산하기관 운영자들을 선출할 때 중국이 미는 후보들한테 몰표를 던지는 것이 포함된다. 세계적 규칙을 정하는 여러 기구에서 중국 측 후보들은 각종 신흥 분야, 특히 기술 분야에서 중국이 선호하는 기준을 옹호하도록 돕는다. 만약 베이징이 성공할 경우 중국은 앞으로 수십 년 동안 세계 경제의 형태를 결정할 여러 분야에서 자국 기업들에 유리하게 기준을 바꿔놓을 것이다. 그리고 코로나19 발생에 관한 투명성 결여에 대한 중국의 책임 추궁을 유엔에서 가속화하는 것도 어려워질 것이다. 이러한 여러 이유 및 그 이상의 이유로 인해 미국은 아프리카 내 중국의 영향력에 대항해야 한다. 미국 고위 관리들은 정기적으로 다수 아프리카 국가들과 접촉해 아프리카 주민들 및 이런 나라들의 시민 모두에게 이익이 되는 자유무역협정(FTA)을 협상하고, 아프리카에 관심을 가진 미국 회사들의 투자를 격려할 필요가 있다. 또한 미국은 우리가 불과 수십 년 전에 목격한 극단적 빈곤으로부터 세계의 많은 부분이 벗어나게 된 것이 개인의 자유와 경제적 자유라는 사실을 널리 알려야 한다. 이런 자유는 오늘날 아프리카 일부 국가들을 괴롭히는 압제와 빈곤에서 알 수 있듯 검증된 해결책이다. 아프리카에서 민주적으로 운영되는 나라들이 더 많이 등장하는 것은 더욱 평화롭고 번영하며 안정된 세계에 이익이 된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

