[WT논평] China’s stronghold on Africa (2)

Beijing also helps many African leaders maintain their hold on power. Those leaders often direct China’s “no-strings-attached” aid to their own birth regions, to cabinet officials, or to other places that will ensure they stay in power.



What problems does this pose for the U.S.? From a national security perspective, China is our primary global adversary, and it uses its influence over African nations to constantly undermine democracy and spread the poison of authoritarianism.



America and the entire world are safer when the planet is populated with democracies because democracies don’t go to war with one another.



Moreover, the U.S. military is constantly on guard against Chinese aggression in the Pacific. With Africa’s huge Atlantic coastline, it would be considerably more dangerous if China developed a base of operations in the Atlantic.



From an economic perspective, Africa has abundant natural resources that the rest of the world needs and China has considerable influence over the export of these resources to other nations.



For example, minerals such as cobalt and manganese are critical to the manufacture of many advanced technologies. Chinese companies dominate the global supply chain of cobalt, especially in Africa. If the Chinese government sees a strategic advantage in doing so, it may cut off the U.S. and the rest of the world.



From a human rights perspective, the Chinese Communist Party supports leaders who keep their people under their thumb by working with them when others won’t. It encourages some of the continent’s most brutal dictators to maintain their authoritarian governments.

아프리카 속 중국의 요새 (2) 케이 C 제임스(헤리티지재단 회장) 베이징은 또한 아프리카의 많은 지도자들이 권력을 유지하도록 돕고 있다. 그런 지도자들은 중국의 ‘조건 없는’ 직접 원조를 자신의 출생지, 각료들 혹은 그들의 권력 유지를 보장하는 다른 여러 장소로 보내는 경우가 흔하다. 이것은 미국에 무슨 문제들을 제기하는가. 국가안보의 관점에서 볼 때 중국은 세계적으로 우리의 주된 적이며, 중국은 끊임없이 민주주의를 약화시키고 독재주의란 독을 퍼뜨리기 위해 아프리카 나라들에 대한 영향력을 이용한다. 민주 국가들은 서로 전쟁을 벌이지 않기 때문에 지구에 민주 국가들이 살 때 미국과 전 세계는 더욱 안전하다. 뿐만 아니라 미국 군대는 태평양에서 중국의 침략을 끊임없이 경계하고 있다. 아프리카의 대서양 해안선이 거대하기 때문에 만약 중국이 대서양에 작전기지를 개발할 경우 상당히 더 위험해질 것이다. 경제적 관점에서 볼 때 아프리카는 여타 세계에 필요한 각종 천연자원을 풍부하게 보유하고 있으며, 이런 천연자원의 타국 수출에 중국은 상당한 영향력을 갖고 있다. 예를 들어 코발트와 망간 같은 광물은 다수의 첨단기술 제품 생산에 매우 중요하다. 중국 기업들이 코발트의 세계적 공급망을 지배하고 있는데 아프리카에서 특히 그렇다. 만약 중국 정부가 그렇게 하는 것이 전략적으로 유리하다고 생각할 경우 중국은 미국과 여타 세계를 공급망에서 배제시킬 가능성이 있다. 인권의 측면에서 볼 때, 자기네 국민을 계속 좌지우지하는 지도자들과의 협력을 서방 국가들이 거부할 때 중국 공산당은 그들과 협력함으로써 지원한다. 중국 공산당은 아프리카 대륙의 가장 악랄한 독재자들 가운데 일부를 부추겨 그들의 독재정권을 유지시킨다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △hold: 쥐기, 잡기 △direct to: 기울이다, ∼으로 향하다 △perspective: 관점, 시각 △considerable: 많은, 상당한 △cut off - : ∼을 잘라내다 △under one’s thumb : ∼을 좌지우지하다

