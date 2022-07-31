[WT논평] China’s stronghold on Africa (1)

For decades, communist China has been wielding its influence in African countries, establishing strong financial interests and convincing growing nations that its authoritarian communism is a better form of government than democratic models of individual liberty and economic freedom.

China’s stronghold on Africa poses serious national security and economic problems for the American people and human rights issues for many Africans. That’s why our elected leaders need to be taking immediate steps to reverse this course.

U.S. taxpayers are by far the largest contributors of humanitarian aid to the African continent, and private American philanthropic aid is enormous.

Yet the Chinese Communist Party’s influence means that many African rulers side with Beijing over Washington on key strategic issues in places like the United Nations?from glossing over human rights abuses to preventing a thorough investigation of the causes of the coronavirus outbreak.

China’s influence takes several forms. First, African nations have long needed to develop their infrastructure, including roads, buildings, and communications networks, and China is sometimes the only willing lender. That also means that Chinese state-owned companies have been the main entities doing the building.

But things get pretty nefarious after that. China has built extravagant palaces and government buildings for free in many poor countries to gain even more influence with government officials.

Burundi, the world’s fifth least-developed country, got a new $22 million presidential palace. Zimbabwe is about to get a $100 million parliament building. All this money spent in some of the world’s poorest countries didn’t help struggling citizens one iota.

아프리카 속 중국의 요새(1) 케이 C 제임스(헤리티지재단 회장) 수십년 동안 공산주의 중국은 아프리카의 여러 국가에서 영향력을 휘두르며 강력한 금융상 이해관계를 구축하고, 자국의 독재적 공산주의가 개인의 자유와 경제적 자유를 보장하는 민주주의 모델보다 좋은 정부 형태라고 점점 더 많은 국가들을 설득해왔다. 중국의 강력한 아프리카 속 요새는 미국 국민들에게 각종 심각한 국가안보와 경제문제, 수많은 아프리카인들에게 인권 문제를 제기한다. 우리의 선출직 지도자들이 이런 추세를 역전시키기 위한 조치를 즉각 취할 필요가 있는 까닭이 거기에 있다. 미국 납세자들은 현재까지 아프리카 대륙에 대한 인도주의적 원조의 최대 기여자이며 박애주의에 기초한 미국의 민간 원조는 거대한 규모다. 그러나 중국 공산당의 영향력은 다수의 아프리카 지배자들이 유엔 같은 여러 국제기구에서 핵심 전략이 걸린 현안들을 놓고 미국에 맞서 베이징 편을 들고 있다는 것을 의미한다. 그들은 인권 탄압을 얼버무리는 것에서부터 코로나19 발생 원인의 철저한 조사를 막는 것까지 중국 편을 든다. 중국의 영향력은 몇 가지 형태를 취한다. 첫째, 아프리카 국가들은 도로·건물·통신망을 포함한 자국의 인프라 개발이 오래전부터 필요했는데, 종종 중국만이 유일하게 자발적으로 자금을 빌려준다. 그것은 또한 중국 국영기업들이 건설의 주력을 맡는다는 것을 의미한다. 하지만 그러고 나서 각종 상황이 비도덕적으로 변한다. 다수의 가난한 나라에서 그 나라 정부 관리들에 대한 영향력 확대를 위해 중국은 사치스러운 궁전과 정부 건물을 무료로 지어주고 있다. 세계에서 다섯 번째로 개발이 더딘 나라인 부룬디는 2200만달러짜리 궁전을 새로 얻었다. 짐바브웨는 1억달러짜리 국회의사당 건물을 얻기 직전이다. 세계의 몇몇 최빈국에서 쓰인 이 모든 돈은 정작 가난에 발버둥치는 그 나라 국민들에겐 조금도 도움이 되지 않는다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

