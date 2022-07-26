[WT논평] Programs like the Green New Deal (2)

"This ‘new energy economy’ rests on the belief - a centerpiece of the Green New Deal and other similar proposals both here and in Europe - that the technologies of wind and solar power and battery storage are undergoing the kind of disruption experienced in computing and communications, dramatically lowering costs and increasing efficiency,” he says.



“But this core analogy glosses over profound differences between systems that produce energy and those that produce information. Increases in consumption, speed, or carrying capacity cause hardware to expand, not shrink. The energy needed to move a ton of people, heat a ton of steel or silicon, or grow a ton of food is determined by properties of nature whose boundaries are set by laws of gravity, inertia, friction, mass, and thermodynamics - not clever software.”



In other words, there is a major difference between the possibilities for technological progress in the things that use energy - smartphones and computers, for example - and in the ways to make energy.



“Sometimes, the old or established technology is the optimal solution and nearly immune to disruption,” says Mr. Mills. “We still use stone, bricks, and concrete, all of which date to antiquity. We do so because they’re optimal, not ‘old.’ So are the wheel, water pipes, electric wires. Hydrocarbons are, so far, optimal ways to power most of what society needs and wants.”



This is partly why 70% of U.S. voters recently told Rasmussen that they favor the government encouraging increased oil and gas production to reduce dependence on foreign sources. Most people want reliable, affordable energy and hydrocarbons give it to them.

그린뉴딜 같은 프로그램 (2) 그레고리 라이트스톤(지질학자) "요즘 유행하는 ‘신(新)에너지 경제’ 개념은 미국과 유럽 양쪽의 그린뉴딜 및 비슷한 다른 제안들, 즉 풍력과 태양광 및 배터리 저장기술이 앞서 우리가 전산 및 통신 분야에서 경험한 것과 비슷한 혁신적 변화를 일으키고 있다는 생각에 기초를 둔다. 바로 신에너지 경제가 비용은 극적으로 낮추고 효율성은 극적으로 높일 것이란 견해다.” 미국 맨해튼 연구소 마크 밀스의 말이다. “하지만 이런 유의 비교는 에너지를 생산하는 시스템과 정보를 생산하는 시스템 사이의 큰 차이를 그럴듯하게 얼버무린다. 소비, 속도 혹은 운송 역량의 증가는 하드웨어의 축소가 아닌 확장을 초래한다. 사람들을 대규모로 이동시키고 대량의 철이나 실리콘을 가열하며 대량의 식량을 재배하는 데 필요한 에너지는, 기발한 소프트웨어가 아닌 중력, 관성, 마찰, 질량, 열역학의 법칙에 의해 한계가 정해지는 자연의 제반 특성에 따라 결정된다.” 다시 말해서, 예컨대 스마트폰과 컴퓨터처럼 에너지를 사용하는 제품들과 에너지를 생산하는 방법에서의 기술 발전 가능성 사이에는 중요한 차이점이 존재한다. “때로는 과거 혹은 기존 기술이 최적의 해결책이며 혁신적 변화에도 거의 영향을 받지 않는다”고 밀스는 말한다. “우리는 돌과 벽돌 및 콘크리트를 여전히 사용하는데 이 모든 것들은 고대의 산물이다. 그것들은 ‘구식’이 아니라 가장 적절하기 때문에 우리가 사용한다. 바퀴, 수도관, 전선 등도 그렇다. 사회가 필요로 하고 원하는 대다수 기계의 동력원으로서 탄화수소는 현재까지 최선의 방식이다.” 최근의 라스무센 여론조사에서 외국 공급원에 대한 의존을 줄이기 위해 석유와 천연가스 증산에 대해 정부가 장려하는 것을 지지한다고 밝힌 미국 유권자 비율이 70%에 이르는 부분적 이유가 여기에 있다. 대다수 사람은 신뢰할 수 있고 경제적인 에너지를 원하며 탄화수소가 그것을 제공한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △analogy : 비유, 유사점 △gloss over : 그럴듯한 말로 얼버무리다 △grounded in- : ∼에 근거를 둔, ∼에 기초를 둔 △a ton of : 많은, 엄청난 △property : 속성, 특성

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]