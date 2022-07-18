[WT논평] To convert the American automobile market(2)

Why is the government pledging to fund and build hundreds of thousands of chargers? How many gas stations did the federal government build? None. The free market worked instead.



Like so many whimsical ideas of those who spend other people’s money and have no accountability, the government building charging stations is a colossally bad idea.



If the government funds charging stations and forces auto makers to make EVs, they will effectively be putting gas station owners out of business.



Who will pay to recoup their investment? Who will pay to have the underground fuel tanks dug up and disposed of? You and me of course, in taxes.



How long does it take to charge an electric vehicle? A recent Wall Street Journal article pointed out that a 1900 mile trip in a modern gas-powered car takes about 30 hours of driving time. An electric car, even when charged on a “fast” charger, turns that same trip into 58 hours on the road.



Let’s look at a typical gas powered auto in the U.S. today. That auto holds 12 gallons of gas, which on average takes less than 7 minutes to fill, including credit card payment, fuel selection and pump return after the vehicle is full. The average car can travel between 300 and 350 miles on that one tank of gas.



Cadillac just announced the all electric 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. It claims that the car can travel 300 miles on a full charge, though variations in weather, like extreme heat or winter cold, can seriously reduce that number.



Skeptics say even an average of 250 miles may still be a high estimate.

미국 자동차 시장 개조하기(2) 팀 콘스턴틴(칼럼니스트) 미국 연방정부가 자금을 대 전기차 충전소 수십만개를 짓겠다고 약속하는 이유가 무엇인가. 연방정부가 지은 휘발유 주유소 수는 얼마나 되는가. 하나도 없다. 대신 자유시장이 작동했다. 다른 사람들 돈을 쓰면서 책임은 지지 않는 사람들의 수많은 엉뚱한 발상과 마찬가지로 정부가 충전소를 짓는 것은 대단히 잘못된 아이디어다. 정부가 충전소에 자금을 대고 자동차 제조회사들이 전기차를 만들도록 강요할 경우 주유소 소유자들을 사실상 업계에서 퇴출시키게 될 것이다. 주유소 소유주들이 투자금을 회수하도록 누가 돈을 낼 것인가. 지하의 기름탱크를 파내고 없애기 위해 누가 돈을 낼 것인가. 물론 당신과 내가 세금으로 낼 것이다. 전기차를 충전하는 데 시간이 얼마나 걸리는가. 월스트리트저널(WSJ)의 최근 기사는 현대식 휘발유 동력 차량으로 1900마일(약 3040㎞)을 여행하는 데 소요되는 운전시간이 대략 30시간이라고 지적했다. ‘급속’ 충전기로 충전하는 경우에도 전기차는 그와 동일한 여행에 드는 도로주행 시간이 58시간으로 늘어난다. 현재 미국의 전형적인 휘발유 동력 자동차를 보자. 그 자동차 연료통에는 휘발유 12갤런(약 45.6ℓ)을 담는데 이 통을 채우는 데 평균 7분도 안 걸린다. 여기에는 신용카드 지불, 연료 선택, 차량에 연료를 완전히 채운 다음 펌프를 되돌려 놓는 시간까지 포함된다. 평균적인 자동차는 그렇게 휘발유를 채운 연료통 하나로 300마일(약 480㎞) 내지 350마일(약 560㎞)을 여행할 수 있다. 캐딜락은 완전 전기차인 2023년형 캐딜락 리릭을 얼마 전 선보였다. 캐딜락은 그 차가 한 차례 완전충전으로 300마일을 여행할 수 있다고 주장한다. 그러나 극도의 고온이나 겨울 추위 같은 각종 날씨 변수로 인해 주행거리가 심각하게 줄어들 수 있다. 전기차에 회의적인 사람들은 심지어 평균 250마일(약 400㎞)도 여전히 높은 추정치일 수 있다고 말한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △whimsical : 엉뚱한, 기발한 △on the other end : 상대편 △colossally : 거대하게 △put out of business : 업계에서 퇴출하다 △recoup : 되찾다, 만회하다

