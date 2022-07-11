[WT논평] Putin is revitalizing the NATO (2)

But the big story is this: Finland and Sweden now want to join the club.



Sweden’s decision strikes me as the more surprising. It has a two-century-long history of neutrality, including during the Second World War and the Cold War. After the collapse of the Berlin Wall, most Swedes thought land invasions by European armies were as outmoded as Viking raids.



Sweden doesn’t share a border with Russia, but there is a Russian fleet just 200 miles away in Kaliningrad, formerly the Prussian city of Konigsberg, now a Russian possession separated from the “mainland” by Belarus, currently a Russian vassal, and Lithuania, a NATO member formerly ruled from the Kremlin.



Finland’s border with Russia is 830 miles long. The Finns were under Russian rule for more than a century, achieving independence in 1917. Less than a generation later, in 1939, the Soviets launched the Winter War.



It would serve the U.S. national interest for NATO to become a stronger community - willing and able to defend the independence, rights and core values of its members.



The U.S. will continue to be the major power within NATO. There’s no alternative. But we should insist that, over time, its European members bear more of the burden for European security so we can focus on Asia.



And, longer term, NATO should grapple with the fact that Mr. Putin’s ally, Xi Jinping, ruler of neo-imperialist China, poses as much of a threat to Europeans as he does to Americans.



Do we leave our children a world shaped by free peoples, or a world shaped by the tyrannical dictators in Moscow and Beijing?

푸틴이 나토를 다시 활성화하고 있다 (2) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 그런데 요즘 나토(북대서양조약기구)와 관련해 가장 큰 화제는 이것이다. 핀란드와 스웨덴이 지금 이 클럽 가입을 원한다. 필자를 더욱 놀라게 한 것은 스웨덴의 결정이다. 이 나라는 제2차 세계대전과 냉전을 포함하여 2세기 동안 중립을 지킨 역사가 있다. 베를린장벽 붕괴 후 대다수 스웨덴 사람들은 유럽에서 타국 영토를 침공하는 건 바이킹의 습격만큼이나 시대에 뒤떨어졌다고 여겼다. 스웨덴은 러시아와 국경을 접하고 있지 않으나 과거 프로이센 도시 쾨니히스베르크였고 지금은 러시아가 소유한 칼리닌그라드에 러시아 함대가 있다. 현재 러시아의 속국인 벨라루스와 예전에 크레믈궁의 지배를 받은 현 나토 회원국 리투아니아에 의해 러시아 ‘본토’로부터 분리되어 있는 칼리닌그라드는 스웨덴에서 불과 320㎞ 떨어져 있다. 핀란드와 러시아가 접한 국경선의 길이는 1328㎞다. 핀란드 사람들은 1세기 이상 러시아 지배를 받았으며 1917년 독립을 달성했다. 그 후 한 세대도 채 지나지 않은 1939년 소련(현 러시아)은 핀란드를 침공하는 ‘겨울전쟁’을 개시했다. 나토가 회원국들의 독립과 권리 및 핵심 가치관을 수호할 의지와 능력을 갖춘 더욱 강력한 공동체가 된다면 미국의 국익에 도움이 될 것이다. 미국은 나토 안에서 주요 강대국 지위를 계속 유지할 것이다. 대안은 없다. 그러나 시간이 지나는 동안 유럽의 안보 부담을 유럽 회원국들이 더 많이 짊어져 미국이 아시아에 초점을 맞출 수 있어야 한다고 우리는 주장할 필요가 있다. 그리고 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령의 동맹자인 신제국주의 중국의 지배자 시진핑 국가주석이 미국인들만큼이나 유럽인들에 대한 위협을 제기한다는 사실을 나토가 장기적으로 고심해야 한다. 우리는 자녀들에게 자유인들이 형성하는 세상을 물려줄 것인가, 아니면 모스크바와 베이징의 압제적인 독재자들이 만들어 내는 세상을 물려줄 것인가. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △outmode : 시대에 뒤떨어지다 △vassal : 속국 △over time : 시간이 지나면서 △grapple : 고심하다 △tyrannical : 폭군의, 압제적인

