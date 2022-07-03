[WT 논평] Putin uses war to strengthen his power(1)

As Ukrainian forces mount a last-ditch defense of Severodonetsk in the Donbas region, it is more important than ever that Americans ignore the advice of self-described “realists” that Ukraine should surrender territory to Russia to achieve peace.



On May 23, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in Davos called on the Ukrainians to demonstrate “wisdom” and not try to liberate all occupied territory. He said the defeat of Russia would have “disastrous consequences” for the long-term stability of Europe.



But an outcome that looks like a Russian victory will not lead to stability. The regime put in place by former President Boris Yeltsin and consolidated by President Vladimir Putin fears its own people. It uses foreign aggression to strengthen its hold on power.



In late 1994, Yeltsin faced a crisis as a result of the economic collapse that resulted from his policy of “shock therapy.” His solution was an invasion of the breakaway republic of Chechnya.



The first Chechen war, in the end, proved neither short nor victorious but it set a pattern of sending barely trained and uncomprehending troops to die in the thousands to reinforce the leaders’ hold on power.



On Sept. 8, 1999, Yeltsin told President Bill Clinton in a telephone call, that Mr. Putin, his newly appointed prime minister, would be Russia’s next president.



Yeltsin’s rating at the time was 2%. It would have seemed that Yeltsin had no ability to name his supposedly democratic successor.



On Sept. 9, however, an apartment building on Guryanova Street in Moscow was blown up in the middle of the night. It was the second of four apartment bombings in Moscow, Buinaksk and Volgodonsk that claimed 300 lives.

푸틴은 전쟁을 권력 강화에 이용한다(1) 데이비드 새터(공산주의 희생자 기념재단 고문) 얼마 전 우크라이나 군대는 돈바스 지역의 세베로도네츠크 방어에 필사적으로 나섰으나 결국 밀려난 것으로 보인다. 평화 달성을 위해 우크라이나가 러시아에 영토를 내줘야 한다는 자칭 ‘현실주의자들’의 조언을 미국인들이 무시하는 게 그 어느 때보다 중요하다. 5월23일 다보스포럼에서 헨리 키신저 전 미국 국무장관은 우크라이나인들이 ‘지혜’를 발휘하여 전체 점령지역의 해방을 시도하지 말라고 촉구했다. 그는 러시아의 패배가 유럽의 장기적 안정에 ‘재앙적 결과’를 초래할 것이라고 말했다. 그렇다고 러시아의 승리처럼 보이는 결과가 안정으로 이어지지는 않을 것이다. 보리스 옐친 전 러시아 대통령이 수립했고 블라디미르 푸틴 대통령이 강화한 정권은 자국 국민을 두려워한다. 러시아 정권은 자신의 권력 유지를 위해 외국 침공을 악용한다. 1994년 말 옐친은 그의 ‘충격요법’ 정책에 의한 경제 붕괴의 결과로 위기를 맞았다. 그의 해결책은 독립한 체첸공화국을 침공하는 것이었다. 제1차 체젠 전쟁은 결국 단기전도, 승리한 전쟁도 아닌 것으로 드러났지만 그 전쟁을 계기로 지도자들의 권력 유지, 강화를 위해 빠듯하게 훈련받고 전황 파악을 못하는 병력을 수천명씩 죽음으로 보내는 패턴이 확립됐다. 1999년 9월8일 옐친은 당시 빌 클린턴 미국 대통령에게 전화를 걸어 새로 총리에 임명된 푸틴이 러시아의 다음 대통령이 된다고 통보했다. 옐친의 당시 지지율은 2%였다. 아마 옐친은 민주적 후계자를 임명할 능력이 없었던 듯하다. 그런데 9월9일 모스크바 구리야노바가(街)의 아파트 건물이 심야에 폭파되었다. 그 사건은 모스크바, 부이낙스크, 볼고돈스크에서 300명의 생명을 앗아간 네 차례 아파트 폭탄 공격 가운데 두 번째였다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

