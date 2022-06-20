[WT 논평] Famines can be brought about by wars (2)

Before the February invasion, Russia and Ukraine have combined to export about 25% percent of the world’s wheat, with Ukraine accounting for about 8%, making it the world’s fourth-largest grain producer.



U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the war had increased food insecurity in many poorer nations because of rising prices. Mr. Guterres also said that the world could face long-term famines if Ukraine’s exports are not restored to pre-war levels.



Mr. Putin’s blackmail is having considerable effects beyond the price increases. Egypt, which previously received about 80% of its wheat from Russia and Ukraine, faces shortages of bread that could destabilize its government.



According to a Wall Street Journal report, Egypt has sought billions of dollars in loans and investments from the International Monetary Fund and neighboring nations to support bread subsidy programs.



Those programs subsidize food purchases for about 70 million Egyptians in a country having a population of about 103 million.



The African Development Bank announced in May that it was spending about one and a half-billion dollars to help farmers buy seed, fertilizer and equipment to help increase the continent’s output and - it hopes - avert hunger.



It is not likely to succeed because nations other than Ukraine and Russia are reducing their grain exports to avert shortages at home. India, the world’s second-biggest grain exporter behind China, banned wheat exports in May. China’s wheat crops reportedly will be diminished this year due to weather and other factors.



Some Ukrainian grain is being carried overland by train, and the European Union pledged recently to help Ukraine export millions of tons of grain over the next few months.

전쟁이 기근을 초래할 수 있다 (2) 제드 배빈(국가안보 칼럼니스트) 2월 전쟁 발발 이전에 러시아와 우크라이나는 합쳐서 세계 밀의 대략 25%를 수출했다. 약 8%를 차지한 우크라이나는 세계 4위의 곡물 생산국이다. 유엔 사무총장 안토니우 구테흐스는 이번 전쟁으로 가격이 올라 다수 빈곤국들의 식량 불안정이 증가했다고 말했다. 구테흐스는 또 우크라이나의 곡물 수출이 전쟁 이전 수준으로 회복되지 않으면 세계가 장기적 기근에 직면할 수 있다고 했다. 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴의 협박은 가격 인상 차원을 넘어서 상당한 영향을 미치고 있다. 과거 밀의 대략 80%를 러시아와 우크라이나에서 수입한 이집트는 빵 부족에 직면해 있는데 이는 이집트 정부를 불안정하게 만들 수 있다. 월스트리트저널(WSJ) 보도에 따르면 이집트는 빵 보조금 계획 지탱을 위해 국제통화기금(IMF)과 이웃나라들로부터 수십억 달러의 차관과 투자 유치를 모색하고 있다. 그런 계획은 인구가 대략 1억300만명인 이집트에서 약 7000만명의 식품 구입에 보조금을 지급한다. 아프리카개발은행(ADB)은 대륙의 기아를 피하고자 하는 희망에서 아프리카의 생산 증가를 지원하기 위해 농부들의 종자, 비료, 장비 구입을 돕는 데 대략 15억달러를 지출하고 있다고 5월 발표했다. 우크라이나와 러시아 이외 국가들이 국내 부족을 피하기 위해 곡물 수출을 줄이고 있기 때문에 그런 시도가 성공할 가능성은 없다. 중국 다음으로 세계 두 번째 곡물 수출국인 인도가 5월에 밀 수출을 금지했다. 기후와 다른 요인들 때문에 중국의 밀 수확량도 올해 줄어들 것으로 알려졌다. 일부 우크라이나 곡물이 기차에 실려 육로로 운반되고 있으며 유럽연합(EU)은 다음 몇 달 동안 수백만t의 우크라이나 곡물 수출을 돕겠다고 최근 약속했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △combine : 결합하다 △account for : 차지하다 △avert : 피하다, 방지하다

[ⓒ 세계일보 & Segye.com, 무단전재 및 재배포 금지]