[WT논평] The potential for instability in North Korea (2)

On May 12, 2022, North Korea’s state media announced that 350,000 people were affected by an “obscure febrile disease,” with follow-on media pronouncements that 1.2 million people were affected and 560,000 were in quarantine with 50 deaths, stating clearly that this was a major national emergency.



The situation in North Korea must be dire, given these recent public statements from Mr. Kim and state media. It’s possible the April 25, 2022, military parade, contributed to spreading the coronavirus.



The U.N. recently reported that 42% of the Korean people are undernourished due to food insecurity. That’s a concerning statistic, especially in a country with a weak health care system that’s currently experiencing food shortages due mainly to drought and biting sanctions.



The challenge for Mr. Kim will be his ability to address the spread of the virus and starvation while, also, continuing to enhance his nuclear and ballistic missile programs.



Given their close allied relationship, it’s logical to assume that Mr. Kim has reached out to China for medical assistance to address the spread of the coronavirus in North Korea.



Indeed, the North is in dire need of COVID-19 vaccines and medical supplies, in addition to food aid ― rice, wheat, potatoes and soybeans.



This comes at a difficult time for China where COVID-19 has reemerged and resulted in the lockdown in Shanghai and other cities, adversely affecting the economy in a profound way.



Providing North Korea with the humanitarian assistance that reaches the people in need, in a country with a population of 25 million, is a moral imperative.



The potential for instability in a nuclear North Korea must be of concern to all nations, but especially neighboring countries.

북한의 잠재적 불안정 (2) 조지프 R 디트라니(전 미 대북협상 특사) 2022년 5월12일 북한 국영매체는 35만명이 ‘정체불명의 발열 질병’에 걸렸다고 발표했다. 120만명이 감염돼 56만명이 격리 상태이고 50명이 사망했다는 매체의 후속 발표는 이것이 중대한 국가적 비상사태임을 분명히 밝혔다. 김정은과 국영매체의 이러한 최근 공개 발표에 비춰볼 때 북한의 상황은 매우 심각한 것이 분명하다. 2022년 4월25일에 있었던 대규모 열병식이 코로나19 확산에 기여했을 가능성이 있다. 북한 주민의 42%가 식량 불안정으로 인한 영양실조라고 유엔이 최근 보고했다. 이는 우려되는 수치다. 주로 가뭄과 통렬한 대북 제재조치로 현재 식량 부족을 겪는 가운데 의료체제마저 빈약한 북한이기에 더욱 그렇다. 확산되는 바이러스와 굶주림에 대처하는 한편 북한의 핵무기 및 탄도미사일 계획 또한 향상시키는 능력을 발휘하는 것이 김정은의 중대 과제가 될 것이다. 밀접한 동맹관계에 비춰볼 때 김정은이 북한 내 코로나19 확산에 대처하기 위한 의료지원을 중국에 요청했을 것으로 추정하는 것이 논리적이다. 실제로 북한은 쌀, 밀, 감자, 콩 등 식량 지원에 덧붙여 코로나19 백신 및 의료물품 지원이 긴급하게 필요한 상황이다. 마침 중국에서 코로나19 재발로 상하이와 다른 몇몇 도시가 봉쇄되는 바람에 경제에 심각한 악영향을 끼치는 어려움에 처한 시기에 이런 사태가 벌어지고 있다. 도움이 필요한 주민들에게 도달하는 인도적인 지원을 인구 2500만명의 북한에 제공하는 것은 도덕적으로 긴급한 과제다. 핵무장한 북한의 잠재적 불안정은 모든 나라들과 특히 인접국들이 우려해야 할 상황이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △obscure: 무명의 △febrile: 열성의 △dire: 대단히 심각한 △insecurity: 불안정

