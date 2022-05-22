[WT논평] Rising support for socialism (1)

Recent polls have shown rising support for socialism and an increasingly negative view of capitalism, particularly among the young. A poll by Momentive found that for those 18 to 24, negative views of capitalism outweighed positive views by a margin of 54% to 42%.



Most of those who say they support socialism are probably unaware that it has failed every place and time that it has been tried.



They are also probably unaware that socialist countries of many different stripes managed to kill upwards of a hundred million of their own citizens over the last hundred years.



They may also not be aware that socialism relies on coercion to function ― that part of the product that one person produces is given to another based on political or physical power.



By contrast, capitalism relies on the voluntary exchange of goods and services, where a person tries to improve their own economic circumstance by serving the wants, needs and desires ― without force.



Historically, people were most often ruled by absolute monarchs or dictators of various stripes.



The political/economic options are in a practical sense limited to free-market democratic capitalism with a strong impartial rule of law, various forms of crony capitalism, or various forms of crony socialism ― the last two invariably morphing into an authoritarian government of some sort.



Under capitalism, investment and productive labor are allocated by individual consumer choice. People want more walnuts and fewer almonds, so farmers plant more walnut trees - more SUVs and fewer sedans, so the auto companies adjust their product mix to meet changes in demand.

사회주의에 대한 지지 증가(1) 리처드 W 란(세계경제성장연구소 총재) 최근 각종 여론조사는 사회주의에 대한 지지 증가와 자본주의에 대한 부정적 견해 증가를 보여주었다. 특히 젊은 층에서 그랬다. 모멘티브가 실시한 여론조사는 18∼24세 청년들의 자본주의에 대한 부정적 견해가 54% 대 42%로 긍정적인 견해보다 많은 사실을 발견했다. 사회주의를 지지한다고 말하는 사람들의 대부분은 사회주의가 시도되었던 모든 곳에서 모조리 실패한 사실을 아마도 알지 못하는 듯하다. 또한 그들은 제각기 다른 유형의 여러 사회주의 나라들이 지난 100년 동안 자기네 시민들을 최대 1억명까지 살해한 사실을 아마도 알지 못하는 듯하다. 그들은 사회주의가 협박에 의존하여 작동한다는 사실 또한 모르는 듯하다. 즉 한 사람이 생산하는 생산물 일부가 정치적 혹은 물리적 힘의 작용으로 다른 사람에게 주어진다는 사실을 모르는 듯하다. 그에 비해 자본주의는 물자와 용역의 자발적 교환에 의존한다. 여기서는 한 사람이 타인이 원하는 것, 필요로 하는 것, 바라는 것을 제공함으로써 자신의 경제적 환경을 개선하려고 노력한다. 역사적으로 사람들은 가장 흔하게 절대 군주들이나 다양한 유형의 독재자들한테 지배를 받았다. 현실적인 면에서 정치적·경제적 선택 대안들은 강력하고 불편부당한 법의 통치에 입각한 민주적인 자유시장 자본주의와 다양한 형태의 정실(‘끼리끼리’) 자본주의 혹은 다양한 형태의 정실 사회주의에 국한된다. 뒤의 두 가지는 어떤 형태로든 한결같이 독재정부로 변화한다. 자본주의 아래에선 투자와 생산적 노동이 개인 소비자의 선택에 의해 배분된다. 사람들이 호두를 더 많이 원하고 아몬드를 더 적게 원하면 농부들은 더 많은 호두나무를 심는다. 자동차 회사들은 스포츠유틸리티차량(SUV) 생산량을 늘리고 세단 생산량을 줄임으로써 수요 변화에 맞춰 제품 조합을 조정한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

