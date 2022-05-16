[WT논평] Afghanistan has morphed into a terrorist state

Afghanistan, following the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last summer, has morphed into a full-blown failed terrorist state. Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri remains at large and Islamic State has a significant and growing presence inside the country. On top of that, Taliban-ruled Afghanistan continues to be the world’s opium hub.



Faced with severe shortages of food, water and electricity, combined with a broken education and health care systems, Afghanistan today is deeply vulnerable to exploitation by terrorists.



The Taliban has a long history of harboring al Qaeda and other terrorist groups on its territory. Afghanistan today is awash in ungoverned space, which, we learned from the Sept. 11 attacks, constitutes a significant threat to our homeland.



Pakistan’s relationship with its erstwhile Afghan Taliban ally has become strained over the sanctuary Kabul is offering to the Pakistani Taliban (TTP), which have carried out ruthless attacks on the civilian population and targeted Pakistan’s nuclear program.



That’s more than a touch of bitter irony for the South Asia watchers, who routinely criticized Islamabad for providing a safe haven to Afghan Taliban forces in their 20-year battle with the U.S.-backed Afghan government.



The Taliban regime in Kabul is proving itself unwilling to take on al Qaeda inside its borders, and incapable of subduing Islamic State, increasing the threat to regional stability and to the U.S. homeland.



Increased sectarian violence and terrorist attacks inside Afghanistan serve as a powerful force multiplier for terrorist recruitment efforts. Afghanistan is now a virtual petri dish for growing threats to the region and beyond.

아프가니스탄은 테러 국가로 변했다 대니얼 N 호프먼 (폭스뉴스 기고가) 지난여름 미국의 혼란스러운 철수에 뒤이어 아프가니스탄은 완전히 실패한 테러 국가로 변했다. 알카에다 지도자 아이만 알자와히리가 여전히 체포되지 않았고 이슬람국가(IS)는 아프간 내부에서 입지를 크게 확장하고 있다. 탈레반이 통치하는 아프간은 계속 세계의 아편 중심지다. 교육 및 의료 제도의 붕괴와 맞물려 식량, 식수 및 전기의 심각한 부족에 직면한 현재의 아프간은 매우 취약하여 테러분자들이 착취하기 쉬운 상황이다. 알카에다와 다른 테러집단들을 자국 영토 내에 숨겨 준 탈레반의 역사는 길다. 오늘날 아프간의 다수 지역이 통제 불능이며 우리가 9·11 공격에서 배운 바에 따르면 이런 지역은 미국 본토에 중대한 위협이 된다. 과거 동맹 세력이었던 아프간 탈레반과 파키스탄의 관계는 카불이 파키스탄 탈레반에 제공하는 피난처를 둘러싸고 불편해졌다. 파키스탄 탈레반은 민간인들, 그리고 표적으로 삼아 온 파키스탄의 핵무기 프로그램을 무자비하게 공격해 왔다. 미국 지원을 받은 정부와 탈레반이 벌인 20년 전투에서 아프간 탈레반 부대에 안전한 피신처를 제공한다고 이슬라마바드를 다반사로 비난했던 남아시아 관측통들에게 지금과 같은 상황은 상당한 역설이다. 카불의 탈레반 정권은 자국 국경 안의 알카에다와 대결할 뜻도, IS를 진압할 능력도 없는 것으로 드러났는데 이런 상황은 지역 안정과 미국 본토에 대한 위협을 키운다. 아프간 내부의 파벌 간 충돌과 테러 공격 증가는 테러분자 모집을 위해 노력하는 세력을 강하게 만든다. 아프간은 이제 역내외의 각종 위협을 키우는 사실상의 ‘배양접시’다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △full-blown : 완전히 발달한 △remain at large : 잡히지 않고 있다 △hub : 중심지 △harbor : 숨겨 주다 △awash : 넘쳐나는 △erstwhile : 이전의, 지금까지의 △strained : 불편한, 긴장한 △sanctuary : 피난처 △a touch of : 기미, 약간의

