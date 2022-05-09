[WT논평] Xi Jinping changed the political order of China (2)

It is important to understand that since Mao opened China up to the West, the CCP’s legitimacy has always rested on its ability to deliver prosperity to the expansive Chinese middle class.



In exchange for this, the Chinese people cede increasing amounts of political power to the CCP. So long as that relationship is maintained, the communists remain in power. Should that agreement break down, however, political stability in China would be threatened in ways not experienced in almost a century.



For almost a decade, Mr. Xi has been obsessed with exerting total control over China, despite the fact that the country had done so well under the light touch of his predecessors.



In fact, according to Gordon G. Chang, author of “The Coming Collapse of China,” Mr. Xi is intent on having a “precedent-breaking third term as the Communist Party’s general secretary.”



From declaring himself president-for-life to now demanding a third term as the CCP’s general secretary, Mr. Xi has done his best to cultivate enemies in the CCP’s leadership circles.



Now, Mr. Xi is using his power to lockdown Shanghai, a country that accounts for 3.5% of China’s overall Gross Domestic Product. The stated reason is COVID-19 prevention. Under Mr. Xi, China has a zero COVID policy.



However, the lockdown is proving to be very unpopular. Shanghai residents are protesting and fighting the restrictions. Rather than admit he was wrong by loosening the COVID-19 lockdown procedures in Shanghai, Mr. Xi has placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of the local Shanghai Communist Party officials.



The narrative from Beijing is that the sloppy, freewheeling capitalists of Shanghai mucked the whole thing up.

시진핑이 중국 정치질서를 변화시켰다 (2) 브랜든 J 웨이처트(지정학 분석가) 마오쩌둥이 중국을 서방에 개방한 이후 중국공산당의 정통성은 항상 팽창하는 중국 중산층에 번영을 안겨주는 능력에 기초를 두었다는 점을 이해하는 것이 중요하다. 그 대가로 중국 국민은 중국공산당의 정치권력 강화를 양해했다. 그 관계가 유지되는 한 공산주의자들이 권력을 유지한다. 하지만 그 합의가 깨지는 경우 중국의 정치적 안정은 약 한 세기 동안 경험하지 못한 방식으로 위협받을 것이다. 시진핑은 거의 10년간 중국에 대한 완전한 통제권 행사에 집착해왔다. 이는 전임자들의 너그러운 통치 아래에서 중국이 크게 성공했다는 점과 배치된다. ‘닥쳐오는 중국의 붕괴’를 집필한 고든 G 창에 따르면, 시진핑이 “전례를 깨는 공산당 총서기 3연임”을 할 심산인 것은 사실이다. 자신의 종신 국가주석 선포부터 지금의 중국공산당 총서기 3연임 요구까지 시진핑은 중국공산당 지도부 내에 적들을 키우는 데 최선을 다했다. 지금 시진핑은 중국 전체 국내총생산(GDO)의 3.5%를 차지하는 대도시 상하이 봉쇄에 자신의 권력을 쏟아붓고 있다. 공식적인 이유는 코로나19 방역이다. 시진핑 통치 아래에서 중국은 ‘제로(0) 코로나’ 정책을 유지하고 있다. 그러나 봉쇄는 매우 인기가 없는 것으로 드러나고 있다. 상하이 주민들은 각종 규제에 항의하며 싸우고 있다. 시진핑은 그가 상하이의 코로나19 봉쇄조치를 완화한 과오는 인정하지 않고 모든 책임을 상하이 공산당 관리들한테 정면으로 돌리고 있다. 이 모든 일을 망친 것은 엉성하고 자유분방한 상하이의 자본주의자들이라는 것이 베이징이 하는 말이다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △rest on- : ∼에 기초하다 △expansive : 팽창하는, 광범위한 △light touch : 너그럽게 다루기 △lockdown : 통행제한, 제재 △squarely : 곧바로, 정면으로 △sloppy : 엉성한, 대충하는 △freewheeling : 자유분방한 △muck up : 망치다

