[WT논평] The invasion of Ukraine has terminated the post-Cold War period (1)

Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has for all practical purposes terminated the post-Cold War period.



Successive U.S. administrations made every effort to find common ground with Russian President Vladimir Putin, notably with former President Barack Obama’s ill-fated “reset” policy even after Russia invaded Georgia in 2008.



President Biden gave diplomacy one last chance during his April 2021 summit with Mr. Putin in spite of the 70,000 Russian troops mobilized on Ukraine’s border. But Mr. Putin had a more cataclysmal strategy in mind for Ukraine.



The foundations of the post-Cold War period actually began eroding after Mr. Putin became President Boris Yeltsin’s prime minister in August 1999.



During the 1990s, as Russia’s military, economy and geopolitical influence cratered, only Russia’s intelligence services continued to operate at full throttle.



It should have come as no surprise, even if there was a touch of irony, that Mr. Putin became a modern-day Russian czar thanks to Yeltsin, who bravely led protests against the same KGB where Mr. Putin was groomed.



Yeltsin made a Faustian, self-serving bargain with Mr. Putin, whose first act as president was to grant Yeltsin immunity from prosecution for stealing so brazenly from the Russian state.



Mr. Putin never hesitated to use indiscriminate force, starting with his brutal campaign in Chechnya.



At home, Mr. Putin took control of Russia’s media and harassed opponents as well as journalists by falsely declaring them a fifth column of “traitors and scum” doing the bidding of Russia’s external enemies. Mr. Putin wields unlimited power to control his nation’s domestic and foreign policy.

우크라이나 침공이 ‘포스트 냉전’ 시대 종식시켰다 (1) 대니얼 N 호프먼(폭스뉴스 기고가) 러시아의 이유 없는 야만적인 우크라이나 침공이 ‘포스트 냉전’ 시대를 실제로 종식시켰다. 미국의 연이은 행정부들은 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴과의 공통 기반을 찾기 위해 모든 노력을 다했다. 2008년 러시아의 조지아 침공 후에조차도 버락 오바마 전 대통령이 추진한 불운한 ‘재설정’ 정책이 특히 두드러진다. 7만명의 러시아 병력이 우크라이나 국경에 동원되었음에도 불구하고 조 바이든 미국 대통령은 2021년 4월 푸틴과의 정상회담 때 외교에 마지막 기회를 주었다. 그러나 푸틴은 우크라이나에 대해 더욱 대대적인 격변을 초래할 전략을 세웠다. 냉전 이후 시대의 여러 가지 기반은 1999년 8월 푸틴이 보리스 옐친 대통령의 총리가 된 뒤 사실상 약화하기 시작했다. 1990년대에 러시아의 군부, 경제, 지정학적 영향력이 구렁텅이에 빠지는 가운데 유독 러시아의 각종 정보기관들은 전속력으로 작전을 계속했다. 다소 역설적이지만, 푸틴이 훈련을 받은 옛 소련 국가보안위원회(KGB)에 맞서 항의시위를 용감하게 주도한 옐친 덕분에 푸틴은 현대의 러시아 황제가 되었다. 옐친은 푸틴과 파우스트 같은 이기적 거래를 했다. 푸틴이 대통령으로서 처음 취한 조치는, 러시아의 국가재산을 노골적으로 도둑질한 옐친에게 기소 면제를 허용한 것이다. 푸틴은 체첸에서 벌인 야만적 전쟁을 비롯하여 무차별적인 무력 사용을 한 번도 주저하지 않았다. 국내에서 푸틴은 러시아 언론을 장악하고 언론인들은 물론 반대세력을 탄압했다. 푸틴은 그들이 러시아의 외부 적들의 명령을 따르는 ‘반역자들 및 인간쓰레기’의 제5열이라는 허위 주장을 폈다. 푸틴은 자국의 국내 및 해외 정책을 통제하기 위해서 무제한적인 권력을 휘둘렀다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

