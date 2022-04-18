[WT논평] All were great empires in the past (2)

Former President Barack Obama believed he could entice Iran’s rulers to join the club in return for dollars, respect and a chance to “share the neighborhood” - the Middle East, that is - with Saudi Arabia. President Biden continues to make them offers they can refuse.



All these once-great empires are now striking back to avenge what they perceive as humiliations and striking out to extend their influence.



Start with Beijing, whose current imperial possessions include Xinjiang, a Turkic and Muslim land, and Tibet, which also is religiously, linguistically and culturally distinct from China.



China’s rulers have stripped Hong Kong of autonomy and freedom, despite having signed a treaty pledging not to do that.



Free, democratic and prosperous Taiwan has never been under Chinese Communist rule, but Beijing calls it a “rogue province” that must be brought to heel sooner or later. Escalating military threats have raised fears that it could be sooner.



The Belt and Road Initiative is a neo-imperialist project with a global reach. China’s Communist rulers reportedly intend to establish their first permanent naval presence on the Atlantic Ocean in Equatorial Guinea.



They also have a military base in Djibouti overlooking the Bab el-Mandeb, a strategic chokepoint for ships transiting the Suez Canal via the Red Sea.



Tehran’s empire includes Lebanon, a country dominated by Hezbollah, the proxy of Iran’s rulers. Those rulers also deploy the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to Syria, instruct Shia militias in Iraq, and support the Houthi rebels in Yemen.

모두 과거에 위대한 제국이었다 (2) 클리퍼드 D 메이(민주수호재단 총재) 버락 오바마 전 미국 대통령은 자신이 이란 통치자들을 유인하여 달러와 존중 및 중동이란 ‘이웃을’ 사우디아라비아와 ‘공유하는’ 기회를 제공하는 대가로 클럽에 가입시킬 수 있다고 믿었다. 조 바이든 미국 대통령은 이란 통치자들이 거부할 수 있는 일련의 제안을 그들에게 계속하고 있다. 한때는 모두 위대한 제국이었던 이들 국가는 지금 그들이 굴욕이라고 인식하는 것에 대해 보복하려 반격하고 자기네 영향력 확대를 위해서 독립하고 있다. 베이징부터 시작하면, 중국이 현재 제국주의 방식으로 소유하고 있는 것 중 튀르크계 무슬림의 영토인 신장과 종교적으로나 언어적으로나 또 문화적으로나 중국과 뚜렷이 구별되는 티베트가 포함된다. 중국의 지배자들은 그러지 않겠다고 공약한 조약에 서명을 했음에도 홍콩의 자치권과 자유를 박탈했다. 자유와 민주적 체제를 누리며 번영하는 대만은 한 번도 중국 공산주의자들의 통치 아래 들어간 적이 없었으나 베이징은 대만을 조만간 굴복시켜야 할 ‘이탈한 성’(省)이라고 부른다. 점증하는 군사위협은 그런 사태가 보다 빨리 일어날 수 있다는 우려를 불러일으켰다. 일대일로(一帶一路) 계획은 세계적 범위에서 이루어지는 신제국주의적인 계획이다. 중국을 통치하는 공산주의자들은 적도기니에 대서양 최초의 영구적인 해군기지를 설치할 심산인 것으로 알려졌다. 그들은 또한 홍해를 경유하여 수에즈 운하를 통과하는 선박들이 지나는 전략적 요충인 바브엘만데브 해협을 바라보는 지부티에도 군사기지를 하나 보유하고 있다. 테헤란의 제국에는 이란 통치자들의 앞잡이인 헤즈볼라가 지배하는 레바논이 포함된다. 이란 통치자들은 또한 시리아에 이슬람 혁명수비대를 배치하고 이라크의 이슬람 시아파 민병대에 지시를 내리며 예멘의 후티 반군을 지원한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △entice : 유도하다 △strike out : 독립하다 △start with- : ∼부터 시작하다 △bring to heel : 굴복시키다 △rogue : 무리를 떠나 사는, 독자적으로 행동하는 △reach : 범위

