America’s independence, which is vital to our economy, workforce and national interests, has dangerously eroded. Case in point, our leadership and independence in overall U.S. production.



As U.S. production erodes, so does global security. The adverse effects of overreliance on foreign supply chains have led to inflation, economic instability, and a challenge to America’s stature as a global supplier and the global market’s stability.



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the latest example of challenges to the current global market and supply chain infrastructure as well as a major challenge to the very models of independence ― modeled after the U.S. It is also a jarring reminder of the risks associated with depending on foreign adversaries for critical resources and energy.



Dependence on Russian energy has put our major NATO allies like Germany at huge risk since upwards of 75% of their oil comes from Russia. Our energy dependence does not stop at oil, it’s tied to our clean energy supply as well.



Specific to U.S. nuclear energy, the public is mostly unaware of how dependent our supply chain is on Russia and other foreign suppliers.



Virtually 100% of U.S. annual nuclear fuel is provided by foreign suppliers, with about 20% of that coming from Russia! Dependence on geostrategic adversaries is unfortunately not unique to our nuclear sector.



The U.S. also has an unacceptably high level of reliance on our geostrategic adversaries, including China, for our wind and solar sectors.



As we seek to scale up our Nation’s clean and renewable electricity production, it is vital that we concurrently build domestic supply chains for these sectors - less we become even more dangerously dependent on our geostrategic adversaries.

미국의 자립 애드 맥기니스(칼럼니스트) 우리의 경제, 노동력, 국가이익에 중요한 미국의 자립이 위험하게 약화되었다. 미국의 전반적인 생산에서 우리의 지도력과 자립이 좋은 예다. 미국의 생산이 약화됨에 따라 세계의 안보도 약화된다. 외국 공급망에 대한 지나친 의존의 부정적 효과는 인플레이션, 경제적 불안정과 미국의 세계적 공급자로서의 위상 및 세계 시장 안정에 대한 도전을 초래했다. 러시아의 우크라이나 침공은, 미국을 모범으로 삼은 바로 그 자립 모델들에 대한 중대한 도전일 뿐 아니라 현재 세계 시장 및 공급망 인프라에 대한 여러 가지 도전의 최신 사례다. 그것은 또한 대단히 중요한 각종 자원과 에너지를 적대적인 국가들에 의존하는 것과 관련된 여러 가지 위험 부담을 불쾌하게 상기시켜 주는 것이기도 하다. 러시아 에너지에 대한 의존이 독일 같은 주요 나토 동맹국들에 엄청난 위험 부담을 안겨주었다. 왜냐하면 그런 나라들이 쓰는 석유 가운데 최대 75%가 러시아에서 오기 때문이다. 우리의 에너지 의존은 석유에 그치지 않고 우리의 청정에너지 공급과도 연계되어 있다. 구체적으로 핵에너지의 경우 일반 국민 대다수는 우리 공급망이 러시아 및 다른 외국 공급자들에게 얼마나 의존하고 있는지 모른다. 미국의 연간 핵연료의 사실상 100%를 외국 공급망에서 얻고 있는데, 그중 대략 20%가 러시아에서 들어온다. 지정학적인 적국들에 대한 의존은 불행히도 우리의 원자력 부문에만 독특한 것이 아니다. 미국은 또한 우리의 풍력 및 태양력 부문에서도 중국을 포함한 지정학적 적국들에 용납할 수 없을 정도로 높은 수준의 의존을 하고 있다. 우리가 청정에너지 및 재생 가능한 에너지를 늘리는 길을 모색함에 따라 이런 부문들의 국내 공급망을 동시에 구축하여 우리의 지정학적 적국들에 더욱 위험한 수준으로 의존하지 않도록 하는 것이 중요하다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

