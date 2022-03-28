[WT논평] The new great power competition (1)

In the new great power competition, Russia is ready to rumble. Indeed, in recent years, Russia has unveiled the hypersonic vehicle-carrying Sarmat ICBM, the Avangard hypersonic boost-glide vehicle, the Tsirkon sea-launched hypersonic cruise missile, and the Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic ballistic missile.

It also has revealed the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile and the Poseidon nuclear-powered underwater drone-all posing new security challenges for the United States and its NATO allies.

These nontraditional, novel weapons are especially troubling considering Moscow‘s bad behavior, from its actions in Ukraine to its use of chemical weapons in assassination attempts at home and abroad.

Indeed, the Heritage Foundation’s 2021 Index of U.S. Military Strength concludes that “Russia remains the primary threat to American interests in Europe and is the most pressing threat to the United States.”

An especially strong component of the growing Russian threat is Moscow’s increasing -and increasingly varied-nuclear capability. In addition to the six new systems noted above, Russia is reportedly modernizing the entirety of its nuclear arsenal.

Indeed, reports out of Russia suggest that the Kremlin may have updated more than 80% of its nuclear arsenal. The six nontraditional nuclear weapons systems play an interesting role in that modernization.

These novel strategic systems reflect a clear and determined effort to enhance Russia’s status as a great power and increase its ability to exert political-military power over competitors, particularly the U.S. and NATO.

새로운 대대적 무력 경쟁 (1) 피터 브룩스(전 미 국방부 부차관보) 새로운 대대적인 세력 경쟁에서 러시아는 우르릉거리며 나아갈 준비를 하고 있다. 실제로 최근 몇 년 동안 러시아는 극초음속 차량운반식 사르마트 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM)과 아방가르드 극초음속 부스트 활공 운반체 및 지르콘 해상발사 극초음속 크루즈 미사일과 킨잘 공중발사 극초음속 탄도미사일을 공개했다. 또한 러시아는 부레베스트니크 핵추진 크루즈 미사일과 포세이돈 핵추진 무인 잠수정도 공개했는데 이 모두가 미국 및 나토 동맹국들에 안보상의 새로운 도전을 제기한다. 우크라이나 내에서 저지른 일련의 행위에서부터 국내외 암살 목적의 화학무기 사용에 이르기까지 러시아의 나쁜 행태를 고려할 때 이러한 새로운 비재래식 무기는 특히 문제가 된다. 사실 헤리티지재단의 2021년도 미국 군사력 색인은 “러시아가 유럽 내 미국의 각종 이익에 여전히 주된 위협이 되고 미국에 대한 가장 긴급한 위협이다”라고 결론짓는다. 이처럼 커지는 러시아의 위협 중에서도 특히 강력한 구성 요소는 모스크바의 갈수록 다변화하는 핵무기 능력이다. 위에서 지적한 6개의 새로운 무기체계에 덧붙여 러시아는 자국이 보유한 핵무기 전체를 현대화하고 있는 것으로 알려지고 있다. 사실 러시아에서 나온 몇몇 보도는 크레믈궁이 자국이 보유한 핵무기의 80% 이상을 현대화했을 가능성을 시사한다. 6개의 비재래식 핵무기 체계는 그러한 현대화에서 흥미로운 역할을 하고 있다. 러시아의 이러한 새로운 전략무기 체계는 러시아가 강대국으로서 자국 위상을 높이고 경쟁 상대방, 특히 미국 및 나토를 상대로 정치력과 군사력을 행사하는 능력을 증강하려는 분명하고도 결의에 찬 노력을 반영한다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △rumble : 우르릉거리며 나아가다 △hypersonic : 극초음속의 △vehicle-carrying : 차량으로 운반하는 △boost-glide : 부스트 활공 △underwater drone : 수중 무인 드론 △novel : 새로운, 신기한 △trouble : 문제, 골칫거리 △pressing : 긴급한

