What good is the U.N. if it is powerless to stop its own leadership from breaking international law, committing war crimes and murdering innocent civilians as Russian President Vladimir Putin is right now?



The Security Council is the most powerful arm of the international organization. Unlike the General Assembly, in which all 193 countries vote on nonbinding resolutions, the Security Council has the power to make binding decisions.



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the action that international system idealists have always feared. A permanent member has committed an Article 2.4 violation in which a permanent Security Council member violates the territorial integrity of another while committing brutal war crimes in broad daylight.



To deflect this horrific reality, member states made a Hail Mary pass by voting to hold a General Assembly emergency special session. The appearance of this Hail Mary pass led many to believe the U.N. had actually stripped Russia of its veto power, enabling the other 192 members to condemn Russia’s actions in Ukraine.



The reality is that all the move accomplished was shifting the vote from the Security Council where Russia has veto power - to the General Assembly, where such veto power does not exist.



The downside to this move is that, unlike the Security Council, the General Assembly lacks the power to do little more than make declaratory statements.



Simply put, this decades long cycle has kept most nations captive of an institution and process that empowers China and Russia to do whatever they want.



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has proven that the present structure of the U.N. Charter is problematic in today’s international system.

유엔은 무슨 쓸모가 있는가 유엔의 자체 지도부가 러시아 대통령 블라디미르 푸틴처럼 국제법을 위반하고 전쟁범죄를 저지르며 무고한 민간인들을 살해하는 것을 막을 힘이 없다면 유엔은 무슨 쓸모가 있는가. 유엔 안전보장이사회는 이 국제기구에서 가장 강력한 권력기관이다. 193개 회원국 전원이 구속력 없는 결의안을 표결하는 총회와 달리 안보리는 구속력 있는 결정을 하는 권한을 갖고 있다. 러시아의 우크라이나 침공은 유엔의 이상주의자들이 항상 두려워해 온 행동이다. 안보리의 상임이사국이 2조 4항을 위반하여 다른 유엔 회원국의 영토보전을 침해하는 한편 백주에 각종 야만적인 전쟁범죄를 자행했다. 이런 끔찍한 현실을 피하기 위한 마지막 시도로 유엔 회원국들은 총회의 특별회의 개최를 가결했다. 이런 마지막 시도의 등장으로 많은 사람들은 유엔이 러시아의 거부권을 사실상 박탈하고 다른 192개 회원국들이 우크라이나에서 한 러시아의 행동을 규탄하는 것을 가능하게 만들었다고 믿게 되었다. 간단히 말해서, 수십년 동안 반복된 이런 악순환으로 대다수 국가들은 중국과 러시아가 제멋대로 행동하는 힘을 부여한 제도와 절차의 포로 상태를 면치 못하고 있다. 현실은 이렇다. 러시아가 거부권을 가진 안보리에서의 표결을 거부권이 존재하지 않는 총회로 이전시킨 것이 성사된 조치의 전부다. 이런 조치의 불리한 면은, 안보리와 달리 총회에는 선언적인 성명을 내는 것 이상의 권한이 없다는 점이다. 러시아의 우크라이나 침공은 현재의 유엔 헌장 구조가 오늘날의 국제체제 속에서 문제를 안고 있다는 것을 입증했다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com △what good is it? : 그것이 무슨 쓸모가 있는가 △territorial integrity : 영토보전 △Hail Mary pass : 마지막 시도 △deflect∼:∼하지 못하도록 막다, 피하다 △captive : 달리 어쩔 도리가 없는

