[WT논평] Putin is acting like a madman (1)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is acting more like a madman than a strongman. The Western world, in unusual fashion, is largely united in opposition to his unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.



Mr. Putin is being marginalized, and though his energy revenue remains largely untouched, the damage from the Ukraine war, whether he ultimately takes over the whole country or not, will be longstanding.



All this means communist China’s President Xi Jinping just solidified his position atop the new bipolar global construct with the West on one side and the New Axis authoritarians on the other.



Presumably, the invasion of Ukraine didn’t come as a surprise to Mr. Xi, given the growing strength of the Russia-China alliance. That, however, doesn’t mean that from a military or diplomatic standpoint, the Chinese thought it was a good idea for Moscow.



To triumph over Western world, China knows that the New Axis must have one undisputed leader.



This is not to say that Russia won’t add weight to the bloc, but like any mob operation, there can only be one boss. Mr. Putin’s potential miscalculation on Ukraine is turning Mr. Xi from the genocidal heir to the legacy of Mao Zedong to looking more like a statesman on the world stage.



It’s pretty simple, really. Let the other guy look worse, so you don’t come off as bad. China’s nuclear deal with Ukraine also opens the door for them to possibly broker what they could frame as a peace deal. In one felled swoop, the communist Chinese would solidify their position as the more reliable international partner and assure their supremacy over Russia in the authoritarian alliance.

푸틴은 미친 사람처럼 행동하고 있다 (1) 톰 베이실(칼럼니스트) 러시아의 독재자 블라디미르 푸틴은 독재자보다는 미친 사람에 더 가깝게 행동하고 있다. 서방 세계는 이례적인 방식으로 대동단결하여 그의 정당한 이유 없는 우크라이나 침공에 반대하고 있다. 푸틴은 소외당하고 있으며 그의 에너지 판매 수입은 대부분 영향을 받지 않고 있으나 그가 궁극적으로 우크라이나 전체를 탈취할 수 있는지 여부와 상관없이 우크라이나 전쟁으로 인한 손실은 장기화할 것이다. 이 모든 것은 공산주의 중국의 국가주석 시진핑이 한쪽의 서방과 반대쪽에 있는 새로운 독재자들의 축에 의해 새롭게 양극화가 구축된 세계의 꼭대기에서 자기 위치를 방금 단단하게 굳혔다는 것을 의미한다. 러시아·중국 동맹의 위력이 커지는 상황을 감안할 때 러시아의 우크라이나 침공은 아마도 시진핑에게 놀라운 사태가 아니었을 것이다. 하지만 그렇다고 해서 군사적으로나 외교적 관점에서 볼 때 우크라이나 침공을 모스크바에 득이 되는 좋은 생각이라고 중국이 생각한다는 것을 의미하지는 않는다. 서방 세계를 이기기 위해서는 모두가 인정하는 지도자가 새로운 추축에 필요하다는 것을 중국은 안다. 이것은 러시아가 이 연합에 무게를 더하지 않을 것이라고 말하려는 게 아니다. 모든 집단활동이 그렇듯이 오직 한 사람의 두목만이 존재할 수 있다. 우크라이나에 대해 푸틴은 판단 착오를 했을 가능성이 있다. 이 점이 시진핑을 마오쩌둥식 집단학살의 유산을 물려받은 상속자보다는 세계 무대의 정치인과 더 비슷하게 보이도록 변모시키고 있다. 사실상 그것은 상당히 단순하다. 다른 사람을 더 나쁘게 보이도록 함으로써 당신은 나쁜 사람처럼 보이지 않게 된다. 중국과 우크라이나의 핵 거래 또한 그들이 평화협상이라고 표현할 수 있는 상황을 중개할 가능성의 문을 열게 된다. 공산주의 중국은 일거에 더욱 신뢰할 수 있는 국제적 협력자로서의 자기네 입지를 강화하고 독재주의 동맹에서 러시아에 대한 우위를 확인하게 된다. 역주=오성환 외신전문위원 suhwo@segye.com

